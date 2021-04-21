The nearly 70-year-old “Keep America Beautiful” campaign beseeching people not to litter appears to be losing ground.
As Earth Day turns 51, the trash blighting New Mexico’s roadsides, parks, forests, arroyos and anywhere else it can be cast off or wind-blown shows that many people don’t revere the planet as much as conservationists would hope.
When Earth Day was established in 1970, it marked the official beginning of the modern environmental movement, with 20 million people taking to the streets to protest the lack of regulation of polluters. Anti-litter campaigns ratcheted up as part of an effort to make the world a cleaner, greener place.
New Mexico had its “Toss No Mas” campaign in the 1990s and plans to revive it in May to counter what some describe as the public having a giant relapse into bad, careless habits.
Littering has grown worse during the coronavirus pandemic, and government officials can only speculate as to why. In any case, there is no excuse for tossing garbage on the ground or letting it fly from bins and bags, they say.
The word “disgusting” was used more than once to describe cast-off items.
“What has happened that people don’t have that [anti-litter] mentality anymore?” said Marisa Maez, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation. “I’m not sure what happened, but it’s definitely noticeable.”
Perhaps more people are out walking or driving without their usual places to go, and they fling trash, Maez said. Or they’re out of work because of businesses shutting down and can’t afford trash disposal, so they discard it somewhere, she said.
The littering has strained the agency’s 80 statewide patrols that have other duties besides trash pickup, she said. Scooping up garbage from the state’s roadways cost the agency about $3.2 million in the past year, she said.
Throw-away masks and cleaning wipes are commonly found, Maez said. So are “trucker bombs” — urine in water bottles — diapers, drug needles, clothing, mattresses, tents, couches, appliances, pieces of carpet, whole bags of trash, she said.
“You name it,” she said. “It’s disgusting and unsanitary.”
Widespread problem
Counties, cities, pueblos and federal agencies are responsible for clearing trash from their roads and public areas. Officials at all levels of government say it’s a constant battle.
In Santa Fe, Shirlene Sitton, the city’s environmental services director, noted the upsurge in litter is a national problem.
“Cities across the country are noting a rise in litter issues during the pandemic, especially of masks, and in outdoor spaces,” Sitton wrote in an email.
Santa Fe’s ban on single-use plastic bags is helping to reduce trash, but city crews still must do litter patrols in parks, trails, streets and other public spaces, Sitton wrote.
Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, an affiliate of the Keep America Beautiful program, will conduct a survey this summer to rate various areas of the city on their appearance, from “not littered” to “extremely littered.”
“This will help us identify what areas to concentrate volunteer and city resources on, and help us measure progress over time,” Sitton wrote.
Santa Fe County doesn’t have a paid crew designated to pick up litter and, instead, relies on volunteer programs.
These programs were put on hold during the pandemic because of mass-gathering restrictions, county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart wrote in an email.
“We do hope to get our Adopt-a-Road volunteer programs up and running when restrictions are lifted, so we can dispose of the trash on our roadways,” Hart wrote.
Santa Fe National Forest has seen a huge increase in garbage thrown on trails and campsites and in overflowing trash receptacles during the pandemic, said Julie Anne Overton, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman.
Lockdowns denied people their usual outlets — bowling alleys, theaters, gyms — so they flocked to forested trails to walk in nature. And many of these “newbies” don’t know basic etiquette such as not leaving behind trash, Overton said.
“Last summer we had a horrible, horrible issue with trash,” Overton said. “It was unbelievable.”
Overall, it was a minority of visitors who trashed the trails and campgrounds, she said. Some would scoop up and bag their dogs’ feces and then leave behind the bags, she said.
“It was disgusting,” Overton said.
Overton is optimistic this year’s visitors’ season will be better as the pandemic subsides and the forest draws more of the regular outdoor enthusiasts who know how to behave.
Still, there will be those who insist on hurling trash on the ground, she said.
“It’s always a problem,” Overton said.
Trash blowing in the windThe Keep America Beautiful campaign started in 1953 — and not purely as an ecological movement.
In Heather Rogers’ 2005 book Gone Tomorrow: The Hidden Life of Garbage, she details how large manufacturers and packagers spearheaded the anti-litter campaign to head off regulation aimed at curbing the production of disposable items that created mountains of trash.
Rather than prodding companies into making products that could be reused or last longer — and cutting into profits — the onus was put on individuals to more responsibly dispose of their waste, Rogers writes.
Few could argue that an anti-litter movement hasn’t benefited the environment. But Keep America Beautiful didn’t get to the root of the problem, which is disposable junk being mass produced, Rogers writes. The advent of plastics as a cheaper, easier-to-make substitute to other materials has compounded our mounting trash problem.
And much of that waste winds up as litter, including an island of garbage floating in the ocean.
In New Mexico, the litter problem has become chronic, Maez said. Crews spend hours picking up litter in an area just to have it be trashed again within a day, she said.
The little-enforced fine of $50 for littering isn’t discouraging people. Still, the state plans to post 40 new “no litter” signs throughout the state at the request of Transportation Commissioner Walter Adams, Maez said.
The agency also will restart its “Toss No Mas” campaign on the radio, billboards and social media, but this time with a few new requests, Maez said.
People will be told to tie their garbage bags and securely tarp trash in the back of trucks to prevent waste items from flying out in the wind, she said. They also will be asked to pick up any litter they spot, she said.
Schools, churches and other organizations should organize litter cleanup events, she said. More businesses and people should join the adopt-a-highway program, which has a minimum of two cleanups a year, she said.
“We live in a large, rural state and we can’t keep up with the litter issue alone,” Maez said. “We need people to change their behaviors and help us out.”
Jill Dana, 65, who lives in the Abiquiú area and calls herself the “Trash Ninja,” thinks unsecured garbage spilling out of bags and bins is a worse problem than willful littering.
People don’t tie their trash bags properly or cover their loads when hauling them to the landfill, Dana said. Roadside trash bins often aren’t sealed or are overflowing, she said, which allows trash to blow away.
Dana said she has picked up more than 1,000 bags of trash in the past three years. She recently came across knee-deep trash in one area, she said.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said.
Everyone should pitch in and do their part, which includes picking up stray trash they run across, said Dana, who moved to New Mexico 15 years ago.
“I chose this area because I want it to be as gracious of an experience as possible,” she said. “I don’t want to look at other people’s trash.”
I have lived in Santa Fe for five years and I have not seen any "messaging" aside from occasional mentions of anti-littering campaigns in articles like this one. Messaging, if it is going to have any effect at all, needs to be intense, omnipresent and continuous. The messaging itself has to become an obnoxious form of litter. Some of the people who are littering now were not even alive in the 1990s during the height of the Keep America Beautiful campaign.
Messaging alone is never going to get us there. We need a lot more boots on the ground dedicated to the problem. As far as I know, Santa Fe does not have a single crew that does nothing but pickup litter, though a few overworked members of the Parks dept. may be called upon (frequently) to pick up litter in between cutting weeds, emptying trash cans and other duties.
Volunteers are helpful and welcomed, but ultimately we should not be depending on volunteers to do this job. The job is too big. We need paid workers, and lots of them.
At the end of the day, the most important thing is enforcement, and this is sorely lacking. It is going to be hard to catch people throwing litter out of their vehicles or along trails, but we have to try. This may mean installing cameras in problem areas. While cracking down on individuals is difficult, cracking down on businesses with overflowing dumpsters is easier. There are also businesses that allow trash to blow around their parking lots, or who store trash on their property in such a way that it might blow away. Basic code enforcement is lacking.
I blame much of the Santa Fe problem on Mayor Webber who I don't feel has given this issue the priority it deserves. Living up in the woods in the hills overlooking Santa Fe he probably does not see how bad the problem is the way some of us do.
