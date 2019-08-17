New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is suing the makers and distributors of a testosterone gel for false advertising.
In a lawsuit recently filed in state District Court, Balderas accuses four national pharmaceutical companies of carrying out a “deceptive and misleading marketing scheme designed to redefine the natural male aging process as a curable disease state.”
The 73-page complaint alleges that not only did the companies falsely market AndroGel as a cure for fatigue, weight gain and low sex drive, they also touted it as a treatment for a host of other ailments — including diabetes, depression and AIDS. At the same time, he claims they concealed serious side effects, such as blood clots and heart attacks.
Balderas isn’t alone — and he’s not the first — to take aim at advertising methods used by AndroGel’s makers and distributors.
But joining in on lawsuits against national firms is a consistent practice for the Attorney General’s Office — in part because successful prosecution of such litigation is a financial imperative for its budget.
Balderas says settlement money benefits New Mexico consumers both directly and indirectly, but proceeds from such lawsuits — some $37.8 million during his four-year tenure as the attorney general — are a significant factor in keeping the office’s $23 million budget running, according to state officials.
Matt Baca, a spokesman for Balderas, said the Attorney General’s Office has about 50 lawsuits pending against companies such as Dollar General, FastBucks, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Purdue Pharma on topics that range from predatory lending to pushing addictive opioid pain relievers on unsuspecting consumers.
The Consumer Settlement Fund, established about 20 years ago, had a closing balance of $30 million in 2014 but had dwindled to only $6 million by 2017, according to data provided by Baca. The current balance of the fund currently is about $15 million, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.
That up-and-down nature of the fund has prompted Balderas to argue to legislators — who he says control the fund — that the state should rely less heavily on the inherently volatile pool of money to help finance his office’s budget.
The settlement fund recently was bolstered by $2.3 million the Attorney General’s Office received as part of a nationwide settlement with Equifax, a national consumer reporting agency, for allowing a security breach that exposed the data of millions of Americans. That money is separate from a $425 million restitution fund set up to provide monetary relief to individual consumers, including 860,000 New Mexico residents who were affected.
Balderas, in his second term, said the health of the fund doesn’t influence how he decides which lawsuits to pursue.
“For me, it’s not a big factor,” he said in a recent phone interview. “My most important factor is the violation of law and whether I can prove up the claims through aggressive litigation. We’ve grown the fund, due to success. But I don’t rely on that as a factor.”
The state several times has joined attorneys general from other states in multiparty litigation, but Balderas said he always controls how his office will proceed.
“I determine whether we are going to go ahead in a group or go ahead independently,” he said.
Neither the Department of Finance and Administration nor the Legislative Finance Committee could say definitively when, how or why the Consumer Settlement Fund was created. But LFC Deputy Director Charles Sallee said it might have begun as a mechanism for moving some of the money obtained through legal settlements to the Attorney General’s Office.
Department of Finance and Administration Deputy Secretary Deborah K. Romero said in an email the fund was not established by statute, so there aren’t any specific restrictions regarding how it can be spent. She added that, historically, the fund’s revenues were not a major source of funds for the attorney general’s budget.
But since 2011, she said, it has been appropriated as a partial revenue stream “in a more significant way.”
Balderas said he submits his budget for legislative approval, like any other state agency, and waits for lawmakers to decide how much money he’ll get — and how much of that will come from the settlement fund.
In 2017, it made up 48 percent of the Attorney General’s operating budget, Baca said.
“What I do is I recover those dollars, and they generally go to the [fund] and then we await the appropriations process,” Balderas said.
State law does give Balderas authority to ask for midyear budget increases of up to 5 percent plus an additional $450,000 annually, Sallee said. Balderas has not exercised that right during his administration.
But Balderas noted some money from the fund is often out of his hands, used by the Legislature to pay for things — including capital projects — that have nothing to do with the original litigation.
In 2017, as New Mexico roiled in the throes of a significant budget crisis, the legislature “swept” $1 million from the fund for “state solvency,” Romero said.
“When we were in the toughest of times, the Legislature robbed [the fund] to keep government open,” said state Sen. John Arthur Smith. “The AG was upset about it. But we didn’t have any source of reserves. We were anemic.”
Because money from the fund is comingled with state general fund money within the attorney general’s budget, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where each settlement dollar is spent, though it goes to operating needs both in one-time and recurring expenditures.
Asked to identify ways settlement money is spent that directly benefit consumers, Balderas hesitated.
“What do you mean directly benefit?” he asked. “Can you repeat the question?”
Then, he added: “I always try to increase training and education in the community. So we deploy resources to improve the safety and the education of consumers and families.”
Baca said the Attorney General’s Office uses appropriated settlement funds for staff positions that it claims has secured $13 million in restitution. In addition, the money has allowed the office to respond to 14,000 annual consumer-related calls, handle 6,000 consumer complaints and make presentations that have reached 17,000 people.
Balderas said his office is diligent in providing trainings about consumer protection, safety and financial literacy throughout the state. He also said the money can also be used to pay employees who issue “risk advisories” on current threats to New Mexico consumers.
For example, he said, when the state experienced major hailstorms a few years ago, the office issued a news release warning consumers about the dangers of body shops that were trying to scam consumers seeking repairs related to hail damage.
But in most cases, individuals don’t receive any money from the settlements and must file their own lawsuits or go through a compensation process to recover restitution for their individual damages.
In some cases, the settlement agreements themselves include language that forces the defendant to spend some money addressing the issue that gave rise to the litigation.
For example, when credit giants Visa and Mastercard agreed in 2018 to pay the state a combined $3.4 million to settle a lawsuit that alleged the companies illegally charged excessive fees for credit and debit card transactions, the settlement agreement included a provision that called for the companies to pay for 200,000 magnets printed with information about consumer credit rights and tools — and to pay another $5,000 for the magnets to be distributed.
When asked for specifics on how a $7 million settlement the state received in 2018 to settle a lawsuit that accused Wells Fargo of unfair and deceptive trade practices was spent, Balderas’ office responded the money has yet to be appropriated by the Legislature but will be spent on “consumer education.”
Balderas said he doesn’t think it’s “safe” for the state to depend so heavily on the fund to support his office’s operations and would prefer the money go to a trust fund to be spent on services such as education, mediation and increasing consumer protection.
Lawmakers did draw less heavily from the fund to support Balderas’ office in fiscal year 2019, taking $4.7 million from it to support the office. That’s down from $8.3 million in 2018, according to statistics provided by Baca.
In the current fiscal year, about $5.2 million from the fund was earmarked for Balderas’ budget.
“The Legislature is increasing the general fund dollars from the state as opposed to relying on my own revenue,” Balderas said. “And that is a healthy trend.”