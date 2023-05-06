To acclaimed Irish author Colum McCann, storytelling can be "an act of radical empathy." 

His 2020 book Apeirogon focuses on a bond between an Israeli and Palestinian father and, similarly, McCann hopes his educational program Narrative 4 can build empathy between seemingly disparate groups by way of storytelling.  

Narrative 4 leads young participants in exercises in retelling — and rethinking — the stories of others. 

