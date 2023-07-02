Independence Day brings to mind this state’s greatest mismatch.
World heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson battered “Fireman” Jim Flynn on July 4, 1912, in Las Vegas, N.M.
Born Andrew Chiariglione, Flynn wasn’t the great white hope. The Fireman from Pueblo, Colo., had nowhere near the talent of mighty Jack, first Black champion of the heavyweight division.
Flynn knew he had little chance to take the title, but at least he showed up to take his beating.
A wing of New Mexico’s comatose Republican Party this week might draw inspiration from the fighting Fireman.
With the primary election 11 months away, Republicans still have no one to run against two-term Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich.
One potential candidate plans to surface Wednesday,
111 years and one day after the lopsided contest between Johnson and Flynn. I am withholding the would-be contender’s name until he goes on the record.
The possibility of a challenger to Heinrich comes as state Republicans are in disarray, their usual status.
Only last week, Brett Kokinadis of Albuquerque filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office against his own Republican Party of New Mexico and its chairman, Steve Pearce.
Kokinadis isn’t subtle about his objective. In the filing, he identified himself as “director of Steve Pearce for Retirement.”
Kokinadis claims the GOP improperly conducted its biennial convention and election of officers in December. He wants the results invalidated and a new election. The secretary of state accepted Kokinadis’ complaint for review.
Pearce, 75, dominated the convention, winning a third term as state party chairman in a landslide. That moment was Pearce’s high point of 2022.
Under his leadership, Republicans lost every statewide election and all three races in New Mexico for the U.S. House of Representatives. They also fared badly in contests for the state House of Representatives.
Before the election, Democrats held a 45-24 advantage over Republicans in the state House. There also was one independent member. Pearce’s party gained almost no ground, as Democrats now control the chamber 45-25.
A Republican trying to overthrow Pearce is an act of desperation. Still, the movement is understandable given how poorly the Republican Party has performed.
Pearce in 2018 was the Republican nominee for governor, a senior statesman setting the tone for the slate of candidates. He had adequate funding and delivered what he considered a winning message — Texas-style conservatism for New Mexico.
Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham crushed Pearce by 14 percentage points, a staggering number in a race for an open seat.
After that defeat, Pearce won his first term as Republican Party chairman. He has presided over a slumping organization ever since.
Pearce’s party has won only one congressional election since 2018, and it was a short-lived triumph. Democrats took back the seat after one term.
Worse for Republicans, Pearce did not expand his party’s reach or develop a roster of good candidates for local, regional and state offices.
After Democratic Congresswoman Deb Haaland of Albuquerque became federal secretary of the interior in 2021, Pearce made a sideshow of the special election to replace her.
He moved a state Republican convention to Texas, which he said had more freedoms than New Mexico. Pearce’s sojourn to Amarillo earned him no favor with New Mexico voters. They elected another Democrat to Congress.
Democrats swept all the big races in 2022, highlighted by Lujan Grisham’s reelection as governor. The Republican candidate, television weatherman Mark Ronchetti, performed far better than Pearce had, but there are no moral victories in political campaigns.
Heinrich has been running hard for months while Republicans talked and talked about the need to find their Senate candidate.
Heinrich’s daily pleas for money are breathless. He has to pretend Republican opposition is formidable to keep the gravy train rolling.
There might be another reason for Heinrich’s aggressive fundraising. Should he run for governor in 2026, he would be able to convert his federal donations for the state campaign. A big bankroll would help if there’s a contested Democratic primary.
At some point, maybe as soon as this week, Pearce’s minor-league party might have a candidate or two for the Senate. As for the Democrats, they’re split on whether to ignore Pearce or to taunt him.
Then-state House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, opted for ridicule. Egolf publicly endorsed Pearce for reelection to a third term as Republican chairman.
Most Democrats didn’t want to pile on. Pearce is their preferred Republican leader, all right. Saying it out loud might jinx a winning streak.