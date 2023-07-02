Independence Day brings to mind this state’s greatest mismatch.

World heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson battered “Fireman” Jim Flynn on July 4, 1912, in Las Vegas, N.M.

Born Andrew Chiariglione, Flynn wasn’t the great white hope. The Fireman from Pueblo, Colo., had nowhere near the talent of mighty Jack, first Black champion of the heavyweight division.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at

