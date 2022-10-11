A committee tasked with selecting nominees for a new governor-appointed state Public Regulation Commission narrowed the list Tuesday from 64 applicants to 24 people who will move forward in the process.
Among them are 14 Democrats, three Republicans and seven independents.
The only current commissioner who applied for a spot on the overhauled PRC when its members take office in 2023 — through a change approved by New Mexico voters — is Vice Chairwoman Cynthia Hall, a Democrat.
The commission, which oversees utility companies, transportation firms and other industries, currently has five elected members. Under the restructured selection system, there will be just three positions filled by the newly elected governor from a list of at least five nominees chosen by a seven-member PRC nominating committee, now chaired by outgoing state House Speaker Brian Egolf. The governor's appointees will then face a state Senate confirmation hearing.
The makeup of the PRC in 2023 will depend in part on whether Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is elected to a second term Nov. 8 or is defeated by Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti.
The new governor's choices will have to meet certain criteria: No more than two commissioners may be members of the same party. They will serve staggered, six-year terms and will be limited to two terms.
Outgoing Attorney General Hector Balderas recently confirmed the governor holds the power to appoint as well as fire public regulation commissioners.
"Commissioners serve at the pleasure of the Governor, meaning they can be removed by the Governor without any specified cause," Balderas wrote in a response to several questions posed by the nominating committee.
Balderas also wrote commission deliberations will have to take place during open sessions of public meetings, "where no applicable exception applies to allow such discussion in closed session."
The 24 candidates who made the nominating committee's first cut will receive a questionnaire, which the committee will use to select a short list before interviews are held with finalists.
Jim DesJardins, executive director of the Renewable Energy Industry Association, encouraged the committee to select candidates who are open to new concepts of energy delivery.
“The list of names does include some names that I think would make good candidates," DesJardins said.
He added, "There are a lot of new technologies that can allow the grid to work differently. Now the … electrical utilities, they could end up being consumers or customers, and the consumers … with the new technology, they could inject energy into the grid."