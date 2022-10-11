A committee tasked with selecting nominees for a new governor-appointed state Public Regulation Commission narrowed the list Tuesday from 64 applicants to 24 people who will move forward in the process.

Among them are 14 Democrats, three Republicans and seven independents.

The only current commissioner who applied for a spot on the overhauled PRC when its members take office in 2023 — through a change approved by New Mexico voters — is Vice Chairwoman Cynthia Hall, a Democrat.

