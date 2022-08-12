Raymond Ortiz might have been speaking for every liquor store owner in Santa Fe when he pointed to the "quarter-pint" bottles of alcohol on the wall behind him.

There, on one of the shelves, was a row of clear or brightly colored liquids housed in quarter-pint bottles — in essence, the new minis, small containers of about 3.4 ounces of whatever it is you want to drink.

"People used to come by and buy one shot," said Ortiz, owner of Rodeo Plaza Liquors, referring to the old mini bottles of about 1.7 ounces of liquor that are now outlawed in the state. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

