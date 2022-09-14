Santa Fe County Fire Department Chief Jackie Lindsey will retire next month to spend more time with her family, Deputy County Manager Elias Bernardino said Wednesday.

“We’re saddened, obviously,” Bernardino said. “But the county also understands — family is extremely important to all of us — and so we wish her well, and we’re looking forward [to] finding a successor that keep this momentum moving forward.”

County spokeswoman Sara Smith said Lindsey, who had headed the department for more than 1½ years, was not available for comment Wednesday.

