Santa Fe County Fire Department Chief Jackie Lindsey will retire next month to spend more time with her family, Deputy County Manager Elias Bernardino said Wednesday.
“We’re saddened, obviously,” Bernardino said. “But the county also understands — family is extremely important to all of us — and so we wish her well, and we’re looking forward [to] finding a successor that keep this momentum moving forward.”
County spokeswoman Sara Smith said Lindsey, who had headed the department for more than 1½ years, was not available for comment Wednesday.
Bernardino said Lindsey helped solidify “structural needs” within the 118-person department.
“She definitely was a great catalyst on bringing unity within the department,” Bernardino said. “I think that is one of the biggest accomplishments we’ve had so far.”
Prior to heading the fire department, Lindsey served as Cabinet secretary of the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for less than a year before resigning in 2019. At the time, she cited the need to “focus on [her] family and health.”
In January 2021, Lindsey succeeded Erik Litzenberg, a former city fire chief and Santa Fe city manager.
Bernardino said the county has posted a job listing for the position. He added the county would like to find the right candidate prior to Lindsey’s scheduled retirement Oct. 21, adding there is some flexibility regarding her departure date.
“We would like to double-fill the position [for a brief period of time],” Bernardino said. “That way, the successor has some time with the chief.”