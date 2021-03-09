Santa Fe City Councilor Signe Lindell announced Tuesday she is seeking a third term representing the city’s north side.
Lindell, 66, was first elected to represent District 1 in 2014 and was reelected in 2018. She is the first incumbent councilor to announce the intent to run again in the November election.
“I love my work as a councilor,” Lindell said. “It’s been the greatest experience of my life, and I am looking forward to another four years.”
Lindell, who has served as mayor pro tem since 2016, outlined a set of issues she would like to address if reelected. She noted development of the midtown campus, a response to the economic impact of the coronavirus, animal welfare issues and citywide divisiveness as issues that need tackling in 2022 and beyond.
Lindell also touched on land use as an issue that will need work in the near future.
“We’re never done,” Lindell said. “The challenges are great. But they are exciting and we are quick to handle them. I’m humbled, I am excited and this work has been a great honor of my life. I think people are really clear I love doing it.”
Lindell, a retired professor and business owner, previously served as a member of the Planning Commission from 2006-14 and on numerous city committees before running for office.
In 2018, she took about 70 percent of the vote, defeating four-time candidate Marie Campos.
Lindell touted her constituent service abilities as something she is particularly proud of.
“People call me. They know they will get a call back, and they known I will work on the issue,” Lindell said.
City Councilors Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, Carol Romero-Wirth and JoAnne Vigil Coppler also have seats up for grabs in the municipal election.
Romero-Wirth said she expects to announce her intentions in the next couple of months, while Vigil Coppler said voters would know her next move in the “coming weeks.”
Abeyta did not respond to a request for comment.
