In a community where secrecy and innovation have worked in concert since World War II, the Los Alamos Monitor was an unlikely anomaly: independent, persistent and devoted to providing a public forum for those who lived on the Hill.
Perhaps that's why the silence felt deafening this weekend.
On Friday night, with a handful of current and past employees on hand to swap stories and share the moment, the newspaper printed its final edition, set to hit doorsteps in Los Alamos and White Rock on Sunday morning. With that final thud, the Monitor would become the latest casualty of the shrinking print journalism industry, shuttering its operations after a 57-year run.
Landmark Community Newspapers, which has owned and operated the Monitor since 1979, said economic challenges made worse during the coronavirus pandemic prompted the end of the publication. With revenue streams drying and cheaper competition coming from internet-based rivals, some say the end was inevitable.
It comes on the heels of local radio station KRSN also going out of business — closing a chapter on a pair of entities that long were tied to the Los Alamos area.
“It really does feel like the loss of a loved one, a loss I think we probably saw coming,” said Evelyn Vigil, a former publisher, editor and reporter who left the Monitor in 1996 and now lives in California. “I laugh and I cry when I think about the times we all had there. You’ll probably hear this a lot, but it’s a sad thing. It’s a loss for my hometown.”
Vigil strolled down memory lane to some of the paper's biggest stories during her tenure, such as editorials about Indian gaming and gay rights, an extensive series of stories on increased rates of brain cancer in Los Alamos and coverage of the rise of a Wiccan movement that produced an uproar in a community where religion is important.
Most of all, she enjoyed the small moments that ultimately proved invaluable for a town the size of Los Alamos. Things like sitting in an empty conference room with grieving family members trying to find the right words for an obituary, selling extra copies of the sports section to a proud parent or holding city leaders accountable with an unblinking eye.
“I felt we always did right by the people by taking a stand on issues,” Vigil said. “It was a different, different market, maybe one of the most difficult in the country because it has a congregation of well-educated, smart people who sometimes didn’t understand why the paper can take a stance that we did.”
The Monitor was founded in 1963 by Markley “Mark” McMahon and his wife, June, along with business partners Dan Miles and John Barnett. Its first newsroom, for lack of a better term, was a humble office space over a department store.
There was no staff, no printing press, no history to speak of. What it had was the McMahons, who came to Los Alamos with prior newspaper experience — and an undying determination to make one work in their new hometown.
Previous attempts to launch other publications fizzled, but the Monitor’s inception coincided with the Atomic Energy Commission's decision to allow commercial development in the town. That paved the way for advertising revenue and a chance for the newspaper to establish itself as a trusted voice and serve as the community watchdog.
The staff grew to as many as 25 to 30 writers, editors, photographers and freelancers. Despite its success, the paper never printed more than five days a week. At the end, it was a twice-a-week production. An employee said circulation was about 4,000.
A 2003 Monitor article recounted the paper's 40th anniversary, noting the McMahons did most of the legwork while Barnett and Miles provided the seed money. It wasn’t easy, by any stretch. In a 2017 story about her husband’s passing, June McMahon said he would put the entire paper together and drive it to the printing press — in the Texas Panhandle — during a time when the roads up and down the hill to Los Alamos were anything but safe.
The paper eventually purchased its own press, allowing it to print more often. That gave the Monitor the flexibility to boost its circulation and establish itself as a trusted source for continuous news.
Over the years, it ran all the major keepsake headlines history afforded — from the moon landing and the Challenger disaster to the fall of the Berlin Wall and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It also provided extensive coverage of city government and, of course, Los Alamos National Laboratory.
The lab was a never-ending source of material during the Monitor’s nearly six decades. All the triumphs of cutting-edge science mingled with the occasional international scandal like the case of lab scientist Wen Ho Lee, who was accused of espionage.
“I don’t think there was a particular story I’ll remember but more that they provided a window into what’s going on here in town,” said Sara Scott, chairwoman of the Los Alamos County Council.
Recounting her 30-plus years as a subscriber who saw thousands of photos and stories of people around town, she echoed the sentiments of so many others when she described the paper’s end as a loss that can’t be accurately articulated.
“Don’t quote my tears because I’m getting a little sniffly,” she said.
The Monitor stood its ground during a series of devastating forest fires, including the 1977 La Mesa Fire and the 1996 Dome Fire. None had the generational impact of 2000’s Cerro Grande Fire, which scorched 48,300 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes and several structures on lab property.
It generated losses estimated at $1 billion for the community and left a scar of blackened landscape that is still clearly visible in the Jemez Mountains hugging the town’s western flank.
Mike Maez-Cote was the sports editor at the time of the Cerro Grande Fire and was in Albuquerque covering the high school spring sports championships when Los Alamos residents were forced to evacuate. The Monitor went along with them, taking up temporary residence in The New Mexican’s newsroom in downtown Santa Fe.
“Back then we didn’t have Wi-Fi, we didn’t have remote access to filing stories,” Maez-Cote said. “I remember calling in and having to dictate a story about the kids affected by it and, needless to say, it didn’t come out very well because the connection was so bad. That entire process, though, made us rethink about what kind of resources we needed to cover those events and how we were able to do our jobs.”
Maez-Cote went on to become the paper’s publisher, joining a long list of leaders who kept the Monitor’s heartbeat going through good times and bad.
"The way the internet has changed the way people advertise, the change it has made to journalism, is not entirely unexpected," he said. "The problem is accuracy often suffers because of it. Like anything else, if you're in a business of reporting the news, you're going to be careful in the way you do it, and I don't see that happening much anymore."
Headquartered in Kentucky, Landmark owns and operates 68 publications in a dozen states, including the Las Vegas Optic in San Miguel County. Landmark officials declined to comment for this story, but the Monitor’s presses will continue printing the Optic until the company can sell the property. Los Alamos County's only printed newspaper now is the Los Alamos Daily Post, a weekly with an online presence. The online Los Alamos Reporter also serves the area.
Brian Dunwoody has spent a good part of his life — 22½ years, in fact — working for the Monitor. His mother spent a dozen years as an employee, and his own kids held various jobs at the paper.
“I used to deliver the paper when I was a kid,” Dunwoody said. “I’ve seen thousands of people come through here. Maybe eight editors and about five publishers.”
Dunwoody was on hand Friday night, operating the printing press. When the last edition rolled off the line, he was one of only four employees on the payroll.
Another was Dave Vasquez, the final sports editor in the paper’s history. A 20-year veteran of the newspaper business, he said he’s facing the uncertain reality that dogs many in traditional print media.
“I want to keep doing this as long as I can, but there’s not that many papers hiring anymore,” he said. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do.”
Charmian Schaller was a longtime reporter and editor for the Monitor in the ’70s and ’80s. Before then, she worked in the meat grinder world of the Associated Press, where she generated dozens of stories a day. Before that, she was a journalism professor at the University of Wisconsin.
In Los Alamos, she found the pace she was looking for, both in the office and out.
“It was always a tightknit staff, and we all had a common goal to put out a reliable newspaper every day,” she said. “It’s sad to see it go, no question. It’s a loss for that entire community, for sure. No matter how you felt about it, the town needed the Monitor.”
In preparing an article to share her own memories, Vigil said one of her best sources for news tips came from the grocery store. It was, as she suggested, like a watercooler chatroom for the Los Alamos-White Rock community.
"That's a small town for you," she said. "Every time I'd go shopping, I'd come back with five or six fresh ideas. I just hope someone keeps finding those stories. Los Alamos has a lot of them."
