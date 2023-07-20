There is nothing but quiet when the first atomic blast lights up — or blows up — the sky at Trinity Site in Christopher Nolan’s bold new film, Oppenheimer.
It’s not the roar of the explosion that is frightening, the film says in that short, tense moment. Rather, it is the silent image of the atomic cloud enveloping the sky that makes it clear just how deadly this new weapon is.
It’s as if it ate up the heavens above us.
And at a time when we’ve all become used to living in a world filled with atomic weapons — and as the threat of nuclear warfare continues to hang over the Russia-Ukraine battleground — it becomes evident throughout the film’s three-hour running time you are not watching a biography of the physicist known as the father of the atomic bomb.
No, what you are seeing is a reality horror film, one steeped in the history of the birth of the bomb.
The killer brought into the world by J. Robert Oppenheimer and a team of dedicated physicists out to beat the Germans in a nuclear race during World War II has left the superpowers just where Oppenheimer in the film predicted they would be: locked in battle like two scorpions, each well aware it could kill the other at the price of its own life.
There are lots of human monsters in Nolan’s captivating saga, and all too many human victims. The film makes Oppenheimer, portrayed sensitively by actor Cillian Murphy, both. He’s one-part overgrown schoolboy, one-part naive political player and too many parts thinker. He may not be doomed to failure in his quest to save the world from the Nazis, but his decision to lead the charge marks him as a tragic figure.
Oppenheimer ably reflects on the historical events behind Oppenheimer’s pre-Manhattan Project days and the subsequent race-against-the-clock tension of beating the Germans in perhaps the first arms race. Fueled in large part by energetic performances, a classical sci-fi music score by Ludwig Göransson and Nolan’s snapshot-like direction, it moves with a sometimes breathless vigor that turns something as simple as a physics lesson on a chalkboard into an action scene.
All along, Nolan — who wrote and directed the film — keeps the character of Oppenheimer so front and center that it’s impossible to walk away from the internal moral battle he wages with himself over his decision to play God, or, if you like, Death.
The film does not offer a “what if?” way out. We know enough about the history of the bomb to realize there is no going back and can assume that somewhere, sometime, somebody would have built one. We know where the film is headed, and it’s to Nolan’s credit that he cross-cuts sequences from different periods of Oppenheimer’s life — including his 1954 testimony before the Atomic Energy Commission, when his loyalty to his country was questioned — to keep the audience engaged in a calamity that ultimately envelops us all.
The film features some wonderful panoramic shots of New Mexico that tie into the film’s notion of Oppenheimer as an atomic frontiersman, pioneering the state for the nuclear industry for decades to come.
But with every biographical film comes the peril of jamming too much information, too many characters and too many one-line introductions into the story. Be prepared for short, in-and-out portraits of physicists Albert Einstein, Edward Teller and Niels Bohr, President Harry Truman and spy Karl Fuchs as well as a lot of lesser lights who played roles in the drama. There is no point in faulting the actors who portray them — Gary Oldman delivers an effectively simple turn as Truman, for example — but they are often given too little time to register as individual characters.
As a result, one is left with a sense of playing a trivia game of “Who’s Who in the Manhattan Project?”
At times Göransson’s score overwhelms the drama and the dialogue, prompting a wish for a little more introspective quiet in a story that calls out for it every now and then. There are other flaws, which you can discover for yourself, in a film best described as “should see” rather than “must see.”
Through it all, Murphy embodies Oppenheimer so naturally that you may start thinking you’re watching documentary footage of the real thing. The film humanizes Oppenheimer. He’s sensitive, pained, lusty, sometimes foolish and always haunted by the fact he is one of those who can, as a colleague puts it in the movie, “see beyond the world we live in.”
But when you have that kind of foresight, you’re bound to collapse and die like a star up there in the stratosphere. Unable to navigate the perilous crossroads of postwar politics in the Cold War era, Oppenheimer is beaten, though not defeated, by a force of enemies smarter and more sophisticated than he. Murphy’s perfect portrayal leaves us with an image of a brilliant mind put to work to kill a nation, a people and maybe the entire world. There’s a price to pay for that kind of knowledge.
As the nuclear heat rises once again around the world, Oppenheimer makes it very easy to understand why J. Robert Oppenheimer was so frightened by what he had wrought. His story may be a tragedy, but we’re all still players in it.