Film Review - Oppenheimer

Actress Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, left, and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer.

 Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures via AP

There is nothing but quiet when the first atomic blast lights up — or blows up — the sky at Trinity Site in Christopher Nolan’s bold new film, Oppenheimer.

It’s not the roar of the explosion that is frightening, the film says in that short, tense moment. Rather, it is the silent image of the atomic cloud enveloping the sky that makes it clear just how deadly this new weapon is.

It’s as if it ate up the heavens above us.

