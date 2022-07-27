Lightning strike causes traffic lights on St. Francis Drive to malfunction The New Mexican Nathan Lederman Author email Jul 27, 2022 Jul 27, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A lightning strike has slowed many Santa Fe drivers' commutes Wednesday by causing traffic signals at the intersection of West Alameda Street and St. Francis Drive to malfunction. City spokesman Dave Herndon said the Public Works Department has been working to fix the lights "since dawn."He added the city expects the traffic lights to be operational by 7 p.m. Wednesday, if not sooner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Lederman Author email Follow Nathan Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanto Domingo man, daughter killed in Rail Runner crashXfinity reports widespread internet outage in Santa Fe, Los AlamosParents charged after infant ingests fentanyl pillAlcohol’s toll high in New MexicoReport on deadly Chimayó fire says girls 'could not have escaped'State police seize $40,000 in fentanyl pills in Santa Fe bustHow do you spell dysfunction? Try GOPTwo dead, third person missing in burn scar floodwaters'I have no desire to kill': Santa Fe crowd turns in guns for gift cardsFormer Gov. Gary Johnson, S.F. resident reflect on grueling 2022 Tour Divide Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Will Webber Little League's 'good old days' are happening right now Magic Table Squash blossoms: Flavor in bloom Ringside Seat Pitches for Plaza centerpiece range from flippant to familiar Ringside Seat How do you spell dysfunction? Try GOP