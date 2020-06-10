Although people have flocked to forests to hike and camp after being cooped up during the pandemic, none of the wildfires that ignited in the region this week have been linked to human causes.
Three weeks ago, forest officials worried that hot, dry conditions could turn the forests into tinderboxes, especially with the high volume of visitors seeking escape in the outdoors after two months of stay-at-home orders.
But the region's fire season has so far turned out to be no worse than usual, forest officials say.
"To me, it's a typical fire season," said Loretta Benevidez, a Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman. "I expect we'll be relatively busy through the month of June until monsoon season."
As of Wednesday, a wildfire in Carson National Forest, about nine miles north of El Rito, had burned 25 acres and was 50 percent contained. The Uvas Fire in the Las Cruces area had burned 1,130 acres and was 55 percent contained.
The Farm Camp Fire, the largest blaze in the state, had burned 12,000 acres near Mosquero in northeastern New Mexico's Harding County. Fire lines held Tuesday night and the blaze was 60 percent contained Wednesday.
Lightning sparked all three fires.
Santa Fe National Forest has yet to report its first wildfire, but U.S. Forest Service staff have been finding illegal or abandoned campfires — which could threaten to ignite a blaze — despite fire restrictions.
"We've gotten a little bit of unseasonal moisture over the last couple of weeks, which certainly helps," said Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for Santa Fe National Forest. "But fire danger is still high across much of Northern New Mexico."
Hot, arid conditions in May are why the agency imposed stricter rules for those visiting the forests, Overton said. They include no campfires, no smoking outside of vehicles or buildings and no driving off roads except to park in areas with no vegetation.
Smoke drifting from wildfires in southern Arizona prompted Albuquerque to issue a health advisory. No advisories were issued for Santa Fe County.
The Bringham Fire in Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest is the closest to the New Mexico border. It has burned 1,200 acres with no containment.
Since April 1, Arizona has had 780 reported wildfires, 607 of which were caused by humans, according to the state's data.
Northern New Mexico is forecast to have above-normal fire danger well into July, said Mark Thibideau, a spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service's Southwestern Region.
The wet winter, he said, caused more grasses to grow around the trees, creating more fine fuel when the warmer weather dried them and increasing fire hazards.
"Areas that do not typically [burn] are able to burn this year," Thibideau said.
