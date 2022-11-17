Steve LaRance, left, and his daughter ShanDien LaRance, right, pose with first lady Jill Biden on a visit to the White House on Tuesday. The LaRances are part of the Lightning Boy Foundation, a Pojoaque-based nonprofit that connects young Native people to their culture through hoop dancing. They performed at the White House as part of a Native American Heritage Month celebration.
Steve LaRance, left, and his daughter ShanDien LaRance, right, pose with U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on a visit to the White House on Tuesday.
Josiah Enriquez, 19, Tewa, of Pojoaque hoop dances with the Lightning Boy Foundation on the Plaza during Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 9.
A father-daughter pair from New Mexico's Lightning Boy Foundation performed a hoop dance and drum song this week for First Lady Jill Biden and about 400 Native people from all over the country attending the first Native American Heritage Month Reception at the White House.
"It was a total honor, and we are humbled," drummer-singer Steve LaRance, said of Tuesday's event. "To be invited to the White House, it's just one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences."
After the performance, his daughter, ShanDien LaRance, a champion hoop dancer, toured the White House with members of other tribes attending the event.
"They just told me, you know, how proud they were of me," ShanDien said in an interview. "And I told them, 'If you guys could see my view from the stage, looking at all 400 of you, just dressed to your most absolute Indigenous best.' … It was such an unforgettable experience."
ShanDien said she left her hoops behind to be displayed in the White House Art Collection, which "means I've left a part of history there. So it's really an awesome thing that happened."
Jill Biden kicked off the event, taking a moment to honor Native veterans such as Lori Piestewa, a U.S. Army soldier from the Hopi tribe who was killed in Iraq in 2003.
"Lori gave her life for our county, the first woman to die on the frontlines of Iraq," Biden said. "I've seen that Native Americans' military service hasn't always been recognized as it should. Still, that hasn't stopped this community from serving at higher rates than any other group."
President Joe Biden, who was at the Group of 20 summit in Bali earlier this week, was not in attendance.
Both LaRances are involved with the Lightning Boy Foundation, a nonprofit based in Pojoaque that connects young Native people from Northern New Mexico to their culture through hoop dancing. Steve is co-chairman of the foundation board, while ShanDien is an instructor.
ShanDien said hoop dancing is what is known as an "intertribal powwow dance," performed by many Natives and First Nations people across the U.S. and Canada.
"It actually originated from New Mexico and started as a healing ceremony done by the medicine men," she said.
Tony White Cloud, a Pueblo Native, revived the traditional dance in its contemporary form and became known as the father of modern hoop dancing in the 1990s.
Steve said before his family came to Northern New Mexico about 12 years ago, there were no longer any active hoop dancers in the area. They decided to form the Lightning Boy Foundation to bring the tradition back to the region where it originated, while teaching Native children about their roots.
Since then, the organization has taught countless kids how to hoop dance and has helped fund their trips to powwow competitions.