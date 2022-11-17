A father-daughter pair from New Mexico's Lightning Boy Foundation performed a hoop dance and drum song this week for First Lady Jill Biden and about 400 Native people from all over the country attending the first Native American Heritage Month Reception at the White House.

"It was a total honor, and we are humbled," drummer-singer Steve LaRance, said of Tuesday's event. "To be invited to the White House, it's just one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

After the performance, his daughter, ShanDien LaRance, a champion hoop dancer, toured the White House with members of other tribes attending the event.

