Navy veteran and lifelong Santa Fe resident Cosme H. Garcia Jr. rarely spoke about his Vietnam War service.
"A few months ago, he sat down with my daughter and son-in-law and shared some [stories] from boot camp," his daughter Jennifer Garcia said Wednesday.
In retrospect, the timing for passing along information about his life was fortuitous. Cosme Garcia Jr. died on Valentine's Day at age 77.
Jennifer Garcia, who is serving as a spokesperson for the family, described the clan as close-knit and said she received a daily phone call from her father at 7 a.m. for decades.
Cosme Garcia's health took a turn for the worse Dec. 17, when he suffered a debilitating stroke, his daughter said. It came eight days before Christmas, his favorite holiday.
It wasn't Cosme's first major health issue. He suffered a heart attack at age 47 and again in his late 50s, Jennifer Garcia said, receiving two stents after the second one.
"Recently, two years ago, we found out he had lung and prostate cancer," she added.
Cosme Garcia met his wife, Patsy Quintana, in the late 1960s while on a double date, his daughter said. After his military service, he worked for the state — as well as part time at Kmart for 27 years.
"He really enjoyed Kmart," Jennifer Garcia said. "There he got to meet lots of people, just see life. I don't think people realize that working in a department store, you just meet a lot of people and learn a lot of stuff about other people."
She said her father's legacy was foundational.
"We know he's gone, but he left us with a calming feeling," she said. "He taught us how to love each other and take care of each other."
Cosme Garcia also enjoyed motorcycle riding, fishing and camping, his daughter said.
Along with his wife and daughter Jennifer, he is survived by his son Eddie; daughter Christine; grandchildren Matthew, Joey, Cherise, Antonio, Santiago and Patrick; and great-grandchildren Brooke, Mariah, Thomas and Gabriella.
Visitation is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rivera Family Funerals & Cremation, 417 E. Rodeo Road, followed by a Rosary from 6 to 7 p.m. Burial is set for 1:30 p.m. March 15 at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
