Cypress Garcia, 22, worked for modest pay at a fast-food restaurant. It shouldn’t have been a life-threatening job, but nothing is rational in a region filled with drugs, thieves and violence.

A robber shot Garcia dead Tuesday night at Blake’s Lotaburger in Española. Garcia, a cashier, had worked at the restaurant only about six months, a Lotaburger spokeswoman said Thursday.

The gunman had little to gain in a time when credit cards cover most purchases. He was callous enough not to care. His hope of making off with a few lousy bucks meant more than Garcia’s life.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

