In this strange time, the gap between top management and front-line workers is wider than ever.
Both sides are trying to make a buck or, in the case of corporations, megabucks for executives and the largest shareholders.
Pressures on bosses sitting in an office have increased during America's economic slide because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But what they've faced is not as dangerous or daunting as serving diners or cooking in a restaurant.
A woman who worked as a server at the Applebee's Grill and Bar in Santa Fe tells of being a pawn on the company chessboard. She gave this account of being sick and fearing she had COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
"After reporting symptoms of headaches, congestion, cough, no taste/smell, [I was] told to clock in and work anyways because I didn't have a fever. That's all they were looking for," she said.
The woman subsequently was diagnosed with COVID-19.
"I had a conversation with a boss from corporate and was told that I was young, healthy and would get over it easy," she said.
"That response is what prompted my leaving. I may be young and healthy, but I live in a household with my 88-year-old grandparent and two relatives with immune deficiency, which has made quarantine complicated. That is the point that they fail to see."
I wrote a column on June 30 about four employees at the Applebee's in Santa Fe being infected with COVID-19. This woman was not among them.
She says 10 current or former Applebee's workers have now been diagnosed with the disease. The woman says she knows the total because workers and former employees stay in contact.
I asked Applebee's management about the number of infections at its Santa Fe restaurant, and if those who are sick are being compensated by the company.
Carl Wilson, director of operations for Apple American Group, an Applebee’s franchisee, responded by email Thursday but didn't address the total number of infections.
“We take the health and safety of our team members and guests very seriously," Wilson said. "At our Santa Fe location, we received a report of an associate testing positive for COVID-19 on June 26. We immediately closed the restaurant and remained closed to conduct a deep cleaning and disinfection conducted by a sanitation service, and to allow team members the time to get tested or properly quarantine in accordance with the local health department.
"We received our last notice of a positive COVID-19 test on July 1. On July 8, we reopened the restaurant for to-go only. Only team members who have tested negative are working at this location, and no additional working team members have tested positive since the reopening."
He said Applebees provides paid sick leave for employees who have the disease.
In a separate message to employees, Wilson said management had heard concerns from many staff members about workplace safety during the pandemic.
"I believe most of these concerns are due to misinformation and/or misunderstanding of the requirements from the state and recommendations from the CDC. In every instance we go above and beyond what is required," he said.
The young woman who's infected disagreed. She said Wilson's statement about misunderstandings was an attempt to lay blame on employees rather than the company taking responsibility for a lack of vigilance.
"I worked shifts sick because I was led to believe it was allergies, since I wasn't fevered, and with sick managers and cooks," the woman said. "So I feel that they need to be held accountable. Had they taken more action when the first person was sick, the other nine may not have ended up in the situations that we are in now."
She said she is not the only Applebee's employee who was upset enough to quit.
"A handful of workers have left the restaurant," she said.
The restaurant industry in New Mexico has a powerful lobby. Its influence killed legislation that would have provided tipped workers with a regular minimum wage instead of the sub-minimum, now $2.35 an hour.
Advocates for restaurateurs also have complained about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's public health orders during the pandemic. The governor has barred indoor dining service for a second time in hopes of blunting infections.
The owners and advocacy groups say Lujan Grisham has overreacted. I wouldn't expect them to say anything else.
They are trying to survive as a spreading disease slashes their revenue.
But who stands with the workers at Applebee's and other restaurants?
The young server who's infected doesn't have lobbyists or easy access to government executives.
She's in no position to see them anyway, not while she's sick and doing all she can not to pass the disease on to her family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.