HOLMAN — For two hours on Aug. 8, a flash flood tore through this tiny hamlet near Mora, spilling out of arroyos and depositing mud and debris onto N.M. 518. It broke through carefully constructed berms and sandbag walls, upturned fuel barrels and seeped into the trailer homes of Peter Romero’s family — even displacing a large storage container in their driveway by 200 feet.

“It’s gone from fire to water,” Romero said. “I think water is a lot worse because you can’t stop it.”

Henry Lovato, a Holman-based cattle rancher, grew up in the town and said he's never experienced anything like the past few months. Since the fire broke free this spring and menaced the ranches and homes of Holman, he has watched the damage become more layered and complex with each day.

Popular in the Community