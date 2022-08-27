HOLMAN — For two hours on Aug. 8, a flash flood tore through this tiny hamlet near Mora, spilling out of arroyos and depositing mud and debris onto N.M. 518. It broke through carefully constructed berms and sandbag walls, upturned fuel barrels and seeped into the trailer homes of Peter Romero’s family — even displacing a large storage container in their driveway by 200 feet.
“It’s gone from fire to water,” Romero said. “I think water is a lot worse because you can’t stop it.”
Henry Lovato, a Holman-based cattle rancher, grew up in the town and said he's never experienced anything like the past few months. Since the fire broke free this spring and menaced the ranches and homes of Holman, he has watched the damage become more layered and complex with each day.
Often, he uses a tractor to clear muck off the roads. But he has also had to become an expert fence repairmen. Both the fire and subsequent flooding have damaged fences, meaning cattle can get loose and are free to eat the grass of other farmers.
And so begins a frustrating lockstep. Repair the fences, watch the floods take them out, then repair the fences again.
“COVID. Drought. Fires. Now floods,” Lovato said. “I thought we were done with the fires, but now we have to deal with this.”
Lovato has already lost 28 cows during the crisis from a herd he keeps in Wagon Mound because he was too busy dealing with debris deposit and damage from the fire and floods in Holman to check on them. And because the floods are ruining fields the fire hadn’t already destroyed, Lovato said he won’t be able to cut hay this year.
“It’s affecting us from all directions, every which way,” he said.
Lovato can’t take a break, leave home or stop working because he needs to attend to his animals.
“That’s what’s keeping me going,” he said. “But the animals are all stressed out — I am, too.”
Romero, like everyone and everything inhabiting the burn scar, has been dealing with acute stress since the fire began. Now, he’s at a loss.
“People are getting exhausted. We haven’t had a break since the beginning of the fire — we can’t even sleep at night,” Romero said.
The risk of flooding keeps much of the community nervously awake.
“And there’s only so much we can do [for each other] because it’s happening all over,” he said.
Romero and his family have received a lot of help from neighbors and friends. But with his mother, disabled sister and two young sons, Romero isn’t sure it’s enough. His mother, Norma, is considering temporarily moving to Colorado to live with her sister.
“I hate to leave my family,” Norma said, crying.
Romero wondered whether they might all have to go somewhere else.
“We’ve lived here all our lives, we’ve done so much work here and it is too beautiful to leave,” Romero said. “But this is crazy. Do we play it by ear or call it quits and abandon our houses?”
“There’s choices we’re going to have to make,” he said. “It’s going to be a long road ahead of us.”
•••
ROCIADA — Four months ago, everyone in Rociada routinely stopped by Jerry Gomez’s “tool library.” His garage housed a collection of nearly every implement required to do nearly any job, acquired over the past 65 years. People were welcome to come borrow what they needed. Now, the foundation of the garage functions as the base of the small structure Gomez and his family are constructing to house them through the winter.
The fire burned the tools, killed three of Gomez’s horses and five of his cows and burned down his hand-hewn saddle house and the home he built when his kids were young. Now, their kids are here, helping rebuild.
“The loss is big,” said Gomez, who spent almost 20 years as a volunteer firefighter.
The cause of the fire — a pair of bewitched prescribed burns by the U.S. Forest Service that got away and merged to create an untamable path of destruction — still rankles.
Firefighting practices change, and Gomez believes the old ways were better.
“We forgot about our ancestors, who did what they did for a reason. We’ve lived with fire all along, and we made sure it stayed under control,” he said.
“We don’t know how to live with fire now because we just have to turn up the heater. We live in a Google world where everything is about now, now, now. They [today’s firefighters] were trying to fight fire with fire,” he said, shaking his head.
Gomez remembered the simplicity of growing up on the neighboring plot of land and is grateful for the opportunity to impart a glimpse of that experience to his grandchildren.
“These kids now, they live too fast a life. They don’t know how important this is: putting in every nail ourselves,” he said. “We’ve lost our education of survival and responsibility.”
Without the devastating fire, Gomez might not have had the chance to teach them.
Now, things are different.
“The little ones will never forget this,” Gomez said.
He said he is buoyed by his ability to work with three generations of his own family.
“When we’re all together, it feels so good. It feels like I haven’t lost anything,” Gomez said.
Every day, Gomez spends part of his time helping his neighbors. Two of them are Gabriela and Tim Garcia, who moved to Rociada in March, three weeks before they had to evacuate.
They have been shoveling wet mud every day since their return.
“It’s been a complete nightmare. I’m so tired of it, I can’t even talk,” Gabriela Garcia said.
The first floor of their house sustained significant flood damage early on, and they need to keep moving the sludge and debris that accumulate if they don’t want that to happen again.
“It’s been a slap in the face so many times,” Tim Garcia said.
“Life is hard. We didn’t think it would be this hard,” said Gabriela Garcia.
•••
GALLINAS — Rock Ulibarri wasn’t entirely surprised when the Hermits Peak Fire started two miles from his home in the upper Gallinas Valley near El Porvenir.
“Fire should happen a lot more than it does,” Ulibarri said. “With these forests, it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.”
But this was a mistake, he said.
“I’m no expert, and I knew not to start a fire that day,” Ulibarri said.
From the beginning, his worst fear was not the fire but the aftermath.
When Ulibarri’s family returned from evacuation with their dogs and goats in tow, the land had been transformed.
“It was a moonscape,” said Ulibarri's partner, Rebecca Schaller.
Though the large log house Ulibarri has been building for the last five years was intact, they lost 80 acres of timber, as well as all of the food his family had prepared for the coming year.
Ulibarri said he has two years to cut lumber before the burned trees rot.
“That’s a lot of unpaid work in not a lot of time,” he said.
They expected the sadness and they expected the floods, which come roaring through their property each day, making it impossible to get to work half of the time and risky to graze their animals on the other side of the river.
They didn’t expect their dogs bringing home pieces of charred deer for weeks on end or for the fish to be gone from the river.
“We’ve been doing 15 years of work up here for a healthy watershed — gone,” Ulibarri said. “We’re not going to know the extent of the damage for a long time.”
Ulibarri, who said he is the seventh generation of his family to live on this land, isn’t able to apply for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency because the deed to the land is still in his father’s name. Others in the community are struggling because they lack the internet access or technical literacy to fill out the required forms.
“This is a poor community,” Schaller said. “We’re land people; this is all we’ve got.”
“Love of the land keeps me going,” Ulibarri said. “That the creek isn’t black anymore gives me hope. The trees have new needle shoots. That gives me hope. We’re going to be OK. It’s our ground, our place, our home."
Asked about the possibility of departing the area for safer ground, Ulibarri is adamant.
“We’re not leaving; that’s for sure! We’ve got to keep it going for the kids,” Ulibarri said.
Still, that requires restoration and mitigation, not only on their own land, but throughout the valley. And it requires the knowledge of authorities that climate change is real and long-term.
“Everything is changing. It’s all fire season now,” Ulibarri said.
•••
MINERAL HILL — The last two months forced brothers Zack and Marck Romero to become professional weathermen.
From the moment the rain starts falling in the mountains — and it's fallen almost daily — they know it will take the flood between 45 and 48 minutes to reach their creekside land in this small town near Las Vegas.
If the storm looks big, they use that time to get their families out of the house and on the road to Las Vegas.
First, they hear a roaring. Then, for two to three hours, their driveway transforms into a churn of dark water and tangled debris. No one can get in or out. When the water level drops enough, the brothers attach a chain with a tire on the end to their tractor and drag it through the creek bed to clear out the culvert in preparation for the next day’s deluge.
“It’s been nonstop work,” Marck Romero said.
For the month before the fire arrived on the land where they grew up and built their own homes beside their mother’s house, they were already hard at work cleaning the hillside.
They thinned and hauled trees, cleared dry underbrush, and set up water pumps and hoses every 100 feet to flood the back yard.
When the fire came in May, the brothers stayed to fight it.
“We don’t have insurance. We didn’t have a choice,” Zack Romero said.
“It came down like a monster,” Marck Romero added.
But May became June, and June led to July, and July led to rain.
After the fire retreated, "we thought we were comfortable,” Zack Romero said. But comfort was an illusion. Massive rocks the brothers hauled into barriers around their houses have held off the water so far, but they never know what will come next.
“We get scared when it’s raining at night and we go up the hill,” Zack Romero said. “We haven’t slept.”
They expect these floods to continue every time it rains for the next four or five years. Spring snowmelt also could be a problem, Marck Romero said.
They plan to build a “safe shack” up on the hill when the weather calms down and they have a moment to spare.
“It’s brought so much stress on all the families here,” Zack Romero said.
“We’re exhausted,” said John McLeod, a longtime neighbor of the Romeros who lives on a farm just up the road.
John McLeod and his wife, Cindy McLeod — retired educators who continue to work with youth on their land — feel the fire and its aftermath as a call to action.
“We knew these kind of events were coming,” John McLeod said, referring to climate change. “And now we’re in the middle of it.”
They evacuated for a month, together with their goats, dogs, chickens and geese. Deeply grateful their house survived, the McLeods still felt disoriented when they returned — a sensation that lingers even months later.
“Everything is different,” Cindy McLeod said. “I don’t know what recovery means.”
A month behind on the farm work and with flood mitigation and fire damage restoration laid on top of what is already a full life, the McLeods are asking a question: Beyond ourselves, how do we support our community?
“In a community with few resources that is getting hit so hard, how much more can we take?” Cindy McLeod asked. “Anything is possible at any point, so there’s a sense of heightened responsibility."
They say people in the area still need to grieve all that is lost. But when it's a daily fight to get through the next disaster, such emotions are moved to the side. That, they say, has to change.
“The grief is always there and anything can push you into it,” JohnMcLeod said. He finds himself often moved to tears by the beauty of the land around him, both the charred black ponderosa pines and the “exuberant” green plants already growing to cover the ground.
“The experience of grief leads to connection and gratitude,” Cindy McLeod said. “We’re feeling so much gratitude for what there is.”
Like others affected by the crisis, John McLeod knows the long haul will be difficult, arduous, maybe without an identifiable conclusion.
According to John McLeod, the loss from the fire will be felt for generations. So the grief is big and ongoing.
“This is not ending,” he said. “This is what climate change looks like. This is what it feels like.”