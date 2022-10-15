Since she hit the campaign trail some 18 months ago, Karen Bedonie has had to replace the tires on her car five times.
The Libertarian gubernatorial candidate has logged 183,000 miles — and counting — as she crisscrosses the state to meet with voters in her long shot bid for governor.
“I’ve changed the axle already once because I’ve hit I don’t know how many potholes,” she said. “I think I can tell you where all the big potholes are in New Mexico.”
Bedonie, who is running against incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican Mark Ronchetti, who are both better known and better funded candidates, is hoping the miles on her Mitsubishi Outlander translate into votes.
“It’s been a very tremendous experience to meet the people of New Mexico,” said Bedonie, a 47-year-old businesswoman from the Navajo Nation. “We’re so diverse but yet we’re still the same, especially the old generational, traditional New Mexicans who have been here. We all have the same fears, and we all want the same thing: freedom.”
Polling shows Bedonie has a slim chance at victory.
The most recent poll, conducted by Public Policy Polling for NM Political Report, showed Bedonie receiving 7 percent of the vote. A poll conducted in August by respected pollster Brian Sanderoff showed 5 percent of likely voters supporting Bedonie.
“Most of her support came from people who are minor parties, like Libertarians or independent [or] unaffiliated voters,” Sanderoff said in a recent interview. “She had more support in Albuquerque than in the other regions.”
Bedonie dismisses the notion she will take votes away from Ronchetti.
“It’s actually a vote for Ronchetti is a vote for MLG,” she said. “They’re two heads of the same snake.”
Bedonie is highly critical of the governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying she “killed businesses and killed livelihoods.
“I lost three businesses during her administrative COVID misdiagnosis,” she said before calling Lujan Grisham a curse word.
Bedonie initially sought the Republican nomination for governor but then switched parties.
“They don’t try to control me,” she said about the Libertarian Party. “They let Bedonie be Bedonie.”
The mother of eight is unapologetically pro-life, a stance some believe will take votes away from Ronchetti, who has taken a more centrist stance on the issue by advocating for a ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy excepts in cases of rape, incest or when a mother’s life is in jeopardy.
“I come from a pro-life tribe, so abortion is against everything that we believe,” she said. “Once you abort … you change your whole identity, your spirituality, your mental and your emotional being, and you become a graveyard. You become a walking graveyard.”
Although she advocates for less government in other areas, Bedonie said she would push to require women seeking abortions in New Mexico to undergo an “education and training” 72 hours before the medical procedure.
“They need to know what’s going to happen to their child,” she said.
If elected, Bedonie said she would tackle corruption within state government and jump-start the economy by eliminating what she described as onerous regulations to start a business.
“We’re also going to remove restrictions on oil and gas because I want the refineries to start putting our oil and gas or our actual petroleum into our gas stations,” she said.
Bedonie, who ran unsuccessfully for the 3rd Congressional District in 2020, said she’s running in part to fight policies promoting socialism, such as, according to Bedonie, the Green New Deal.
“When I decided to run for governor, it was because I kept trying to shop my worries and what I needed to these politicians, and they never listen,” she said. “They’re not carrying our hearts and our worries with them. They forget about us when they get into office … so basically you have to get it done yourself.”