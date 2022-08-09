Bedonie billboard

A billboard supporting Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karen Bedonie is located in Torrance County. Republican activist Brett Kokinadis has filed an ethics complaint alleging the billboard violates campaign finance laws.

A group called Private Persons of New Mexico is living up to its name.

Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karen Bedonie, who was hit with an ethics complaint over a billboard the clandestine group purchased in support of her candidacy, said she doesn't know who's behind the entity, either.

The complaint, filed by Brett Kokinadis, first vice chairman of the Republican Party of Santa Fe County, alleges unlawful coordination between Bedonie's campaign and the unregistered entity.

