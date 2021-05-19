Don't be surprised if it’s Liam or Olivia who's headed with your child to prom, running for mayor or taking your vital signs at the hospital in the coming decades.
The Social Security Administration reported that in 2020, Liam was New Mexico’s most popular baby name for boys; Olivia for girls.
Liam means "protector," according to familyeducation.com, and also works as a shortened version of the Germanic name William. Though it strays far from New Mexico's Puebloan, Mexican and Spanish roots, it entered the Land of Enchantment as a trendy baby name in 2013 when it jumped from 25th most popular in the state to third.
It also reigned as the top boy name for 2020 babies nationwide.
Olivia, which comes from the Spanish word for olive, knocked off last year’s front-runner in New Mexico, Ava. Olivia also rang in as the most popular name for baby girls nationwide last year.
In February, Forbes reported many Americans entered the coronavirus quarantine in early 2020 believing the increased time at home and reduced working hours would culminate in a baby boom. But the Brookings Institution said the health crisis and the economic fall associated with it might have resulted in a bust of 300,000 fewer 2020 babies.
Perhaps because of that, last year was a test of faith for new parents. Boys who took their first breath of air before the new year were more frequently given biblical names. Noah, Ezekiel, Elijah and Mateo were second, third, fourth and fifth, respectively, among New Mexico baby names for boys last year.
Olivia was followed by Sophia, Emma, Mia and Amelia in New Mexico.
What's on the horizon? Santiago, which has been yo-yoing in popularity for the past several years, came in strong at sixth place alongside longtime New Mexican favorite Isabella, which has lost favor in the past few years.
Nationally, Zyair and Avayah are skyrocketing in prominence. Both have jumped up more than 1,500 places in the ranks of top baby names.
