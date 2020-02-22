LGBTQ activists say it’s time Santa Fe knows whose shoulders it stands on.
Organizers of the Human Rights Alliance of Santa Fe are spearheading an outreach initiative meant to showcase progress made toward LGBTQ equality across New Mexico, from 1870 to the present day.
"The Shoulders We Stand On: Our Proud History" project aims to honor those who battled discrimination in the past while encouraging people to continue to fight for inclusivity today.
“There were a number of people out there in the trenches who were really quite brave and put up with a lot of [expletive] — and even got themselves killed in some cases — who were really important to our community,” said Human Rights Alliance President Kevin Bowen.
He said the initiative will tell those stories and provide "an important textural piece of who we are."
Bowen said the idea for the project started when he became the nonprofit’s president in November — its fifth leader in 18 months — and noticed the organization’s website lacked any historical background. As he brainstormed a way to gather data for the site, he realized his endeavor could become something bigger than a one-man, behind-the-scenes undertaking.
“We need to rebuild this organization,” Bowen said, adding “the goal is to get the community involved again.”
The first step is “to bring them into this part of history,” he said.
On Thursday, the Human Rights Alliance board will invite people who know about New Mexico’s LGBTQ history to attend the first of several meetings in which the public can exchange photos, names and historical background related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersexual or asexual people, as well as exchange their own personal stories.
After at least five gatherings, Bowen said, the group will complete a large timeline that includes Santa Fe’s LGBTQ history, as well as that of New Mexico and the U.S. for broader context.
Bowen said he’s already reached out to several LGBTQ activists and policymakers — including state Sen. Liz Stefanics and her longtime partner Linda Siegle, author and performer Eric Gustafson and Moving Arts Española co-founder Roger Montoya, who will attend the first meeting as guest speakers — to begin compiling relevant, chronological information, much of which many people in Santa Fe may know nothing about.
Some critical dates on the New Mexico outline include:
- 1886: We’wha, a Native from Zuni Pueblo, was received by President Grover Cleveland in Washington. Referred to as “Zuni Princess,” We’Wha was a famous Lhamana, a sacred Zuni gender role that is now considered “Two-Spirit” or pangender.
- 1985: Gov. Toney Anaya issued an executive order that prohibited discrimination in public employment on the basis of sexual orientation.
- 1993-1996: Stefanics served a four-year term as senator, becoming the first openly gay member of the Legislature.
- 2013: The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled the state must provide same-sex couples with the same marriage rights as heterosexual couples. That same year, Stefanics and Siegle became the first same-sex couple in Santa Fe to get married.
- 2019: The Legislature passed a bill to allow gender-neutral bathrooms, and also issued correct birth certificates to transgender people without requiring they undergo surgery.
The U.S. timeline includes historical markers such as Franklin Roosevelt’s 1941 “Four Freedoms” speech, which included the freedom from fear; the American Psychiatric Association’s 1952 decision to list homosexuality as a "sociopathic personality disturbance," which was not removed until some 20 years later; President Barack Obama’s 2011 repeal of the 2003 “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy, which prohibited openly gay people from joining the military; and the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision to legalize same-sex marriage in all 50 states.
“Those milestones along the way matter. People work so hard for them,” said Bennett Hammer, a 74-year-old gay man from Albuquerque who spent 30 years archiving LGBTQ-related newspaper clippings as part of a personal project.
Hammer’s research includes more than 100,000 clippings stuffed into more than 370 boxes. These have since been curated into 20 boxes, 10 of which are stored at the University of New Mexico’s Center for Southwest Research. While Hammer acknowledges there will be gaps in the "Shoulders" timeline, he said he looks forward to helping fill those and make sure key figures are not forgotten.
Memorializing those parts of history can especially “be helpful or poignant to younger people who, even though they might feel that things are ‘all good,’ maybe they still have deep-seated feelings that they are pushed down or made to think they’re less than," Bowen said.
Bowen and other organizers said a key part of the project will be creating intergenerational relationships between young and old LGBTQ individuals. That will allow younger generations to help them understand and appreciate the liberties they have today.
“They have no idea what rights they have now because of what we did,” said Stefanics, who with Siegle co-founded Human Rights Alliance in 1993. Stefanics said when she served in the Legislature for four years in the early 1990s — a time when there was still “a vast majority of people against [LGBTQ individuals]” — she pushed for equal rights and acceptance of LGBTQ people.
“We stand on the shoulders of many gay men and lesbians being out … facing incredible discrimination and danger,” she said. “It’s important for every one of us to understand our history, whatever our history is, and to understand whatever shoulders we stand on.”
Bowen said when the project is complete, he will upload the digital timeline to the Human Rights Alliance's website and provide a 4-by-8-foot scroll to the New Mexico History Museum. Additionally, he hopes to create an audio element and eventually host an exhibition, perhaps in 2021.
Organizers said there’s no better timing to kick-start the project. For one, “those of us who were really engaged in the '90s are older now and won’t be around to relay it to people,” Stefanics said, adding a handful of activists who made efforts decades earlier have already died.
When they “are gone, so is a lot of the memory of that history — unless we do what we’re doing here [now] to preserve it.”
Additionally, with the country so politically polarized leading up to the 2020 presidential election, it’s crucial that the LGBTQ community is “present, speaking and counted,” said Bowen.
“This is a relatively easy state to live in when you’re gay,” agreed Hammer, “but there are still very few places in the country where same-sex couples can walk down the street hand-in-hand without being fearful.”
That's why organizers want to recognize history isn't just about the past — it’s being made right now.
“There was an enormous work done,” said Hammer, “and there’s still a tremendous amount to do.”
