The Legislative Finance Committee unveiled a $9.44 billion spending plan Thursday that calls for average pay raises of 5% for all state government and public school employees, setting up a potential showdown over compensation between the legislative budget panel and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has recommended raises of 4%.

Similar to the governor's executive budget recommendation, the Legislative Finance Committee's spending plan for the 2024 fiscal year would increase spending by $1 billion, or about 12%.

"The forecast for FY24 is for a second year of extraordinary income," Rep. Patty Lundstrom, a Gallup Democrat who chairs the influential committee, said in a statement. "We did a lot last year and we can do even more."

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community