The Legislative Finance Committee unveiled a $9.44 billion spending plan Thursday that calls for average pay raises of 5% for all state government and public school employees, setting up a potential showdown over compensation between the legislative budget panel and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has recommended raises of 4%.
Similar to the governor's executive budget recommendation, the Legislative Finance Committee's spending plan for the 2024 fiscal year would increase spending by $1 billion, or about 12%.
"The forecast for FY24 is for a second year of extraordinary income," Rep. Patty Lundstrom, a Gallup Democrat who chairs the influential committee, said in a statement. "We did a lot last year and we can do even more."
Lundstrom said it's popular for politicians to talk about "transformative change."
"A true transformation for New Mexico would be taking steps today that change our future," she said. "That means investing in programs with demonstrated impact, creating endowments that can generate 'future funding,' and maintaining reserves at levels high enough for us to weather a significant downturn."
Economists for the state are projecting a record revenue windfall of $12 billion in the upcoming fiscal year, including $3.6 billion in so-called new money, driven in large part by the booming oil and gas industry.
The LFC's vice chairman, Sen. George Muñoz, also a Gallup Democrat, urged caution in spending, noting the oil and gas industry is volatile and continues to create risk for the revenue forecast.
"Oil and gas are always unpredictable and a recession is still a threat," he said in a statement. "However, with this level of income, we have the opportunity to set New Mexico up to never have to ride the oil and gas rollercoaster at the same time we maintain strong reserves."
The LFC's proposed budget recommends reserves at 30 percent. The governor's executive budget recommendation, which she released earlier this week, would maintain reserves at nearly 35 percent.
The release of the two spending plans comes as the Legislature prepares for the start a 60-day legislative session beginning Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.