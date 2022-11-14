111422_JG_LFC1.jpg

David Abbey, right, director of the Legislative Finance Committee, speaks with Sen. George K. Munoz, D-Gallup, during the Legislative Finance Committee meeting on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the state capitol.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

One-third of companies that received taxpayer money in six recent fiscal years under one of New Mexico’s signature economic development incentive programs failed to meet their job creation obligations, and the state allowed some of them to walk away despite their unfulfilled promises.

Analysts with the Legislative Finance Committee reviewed 101 Local Economic Development Act agreements signed between fiscal years 2016 and 2021.

At least 33 failed to meet their job creation requirements, which was part of the agreement to receive public money, according to a report presented to lawmakers Monday.

