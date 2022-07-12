If Brent Lambert scared easily, he would have abandoned the corner where a man threatened him with physical harm for carrying a political sign.
Lambert spawned small, peaceful demonstrations at Valley Drive and Bishops Lodge Road to denounce Santa Fe resident John Eastman. A retired law professor, Eastman tried to overthrow democracy by devising bogus legal arguments in hopes of keeping defeated President Donald Trump in power.
Lambert chose the busy intersection because it's in Eastman's neighborhood. Demonstrators occupy a spot more than half a mile from the professor's house.
Most motorists and bicyclists who happen by are supportive or neutral toward Lambert and others who wave their signs a couple of hours a day.
Gary O'Brien is an exception. He was inflamed because Lambert and other demonstrators assembled on a public street in his neighborhood.
Lambert said O'Brien confronted him four times, including three in one day. Lambert recorded one of his later exchanges with O'Brien. I have a copy of the tape, as do Santa Fe police. The conversation began after O'Brien drove up to Lambert.
Lambert: "Gary O'Brien. Hi, Gary O'Brien."
O'Brien: "We know who you are, too."
Lambert: "Good. Are you going to threaten to beat me up again?"
O'Brien: "When did I do that?"
Lambert: "Oh, come on. When you pulled in here ... and you said, 'I ought to get out of the car and kick your [expletive] ass.' ”
O'Brien: "Well, I probably should have. I'm sure you're right. I don't remember."
Lambert: "Yeah, yeah. And then when you called me a commie queer."
O'Brien: "That's true. ... Where do you get off doing this? You don't even live around here."
Lambert: "I live in the United States of America."
O'Brien: "No, you don't. It's my country, not your country, pal." Sobriquet notwithstanding, O'Brien's tone wasn't friendly.
Moments later, the verbal confrontation almost escalated to violence.
O'Brien: "You gonna run?"
Lambert: "Why? Do I need to run?"
O'Brien: "I don't know. Why should you need to run?"
Lambert: "So, you're getting out of your car and coming after me."
O'Brien: "You gonna run? Are you gonna run?"
Lambert: "I am not gonna run."
O'Brien: "You better run, you [expletive] punk."
O'Brien, 71, might have realized he'd gone too far. He shifted his line of verbal attack, accusing Lambert, 52, of splashing graffiti critical of Eastman on a neighborhood bridge.
Lambert said he had nothing to do with any graffiti.
At that point, O'Brien proceeded to deny being O'Brien. This was peculiar, as O'Brien also confirmed he has a specialty license plate. A demonstrator from the neighborhood used the plate to identify O'Brien in the first place.
By O'Brien's account, a female city employee in an anti-graffiti detail told him Lambert defaced the bridge. I've found no evidence to support O'Brien's claim.
"There have been no citations for graffiti at that location," city spokesman David Herndon said Tuesday. He added graffiti about Eastman on that bridge and in the neighborhood dates to October.
Beyond that, no police officer or city investigator has accused Lambert of marring the bridge.
Only an uninformed male city worker involved in repainting the bridge claimed Lambert might be responsible for the graffiti. The accuser confronted Lambert, revealing himself as a Trump supporter who believes the election was stolen from his candidate.
Police found no reason to interrogate Lambert. The same does not hold true for O'Brien.
Police have charged O'Brien with assaulting Lambert, a petty misdemeanor. O'Brien's arraignment is scheduled Aug. 3 in Municipal Court.
My attempts to speak with O'Brien were unsuccessful. I left two phone messages for him Tuesday and two others last week. One return call came from his number, but I received no message from O'Brien.
He was talkative during his taped confrontation with Lambert. It droned for more than 12 minutes.
O'Brien said he is a veteran who fought for his country. But he believes in free-speech zones, preferably in places he cannot see.
"Why don't you do it in your area and leave our area alone?" O'Brien said. "Why don't you go downtown to where all the government officials are?"
Lambert, who lives in Santa Fe County, selected the corner because he believed his demonstrations would gain an audience. It's working.
Lambert said a peaceful assembly should not be met with threats of violence.
"You're not allowed to come here and get in my face," he said to O'Brien.
"This is a free country, pal," O'Brien fired back.
He said it. Whether O'Brien recognized the irony is another story.