The Santa Fe Botanical Garden reopened the Leonora Curtin Wetland Preserve to visitors Saturday.
The 35-acre nature preserve had been closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is on the Interstate 25 frontage road in La Cienega and contains distinct wetland, transitional and dry upland landscapes as well as a natural-spring fed pond.
"The New Mexico sunflowers are in full bloom," said Lindsay Taylor, director of institutional advancement. "It feels like a wall of sunflowers when you're walking through the main trail."
Admission is free, but a donation is suggested. Face masks are required by all visitors, and there is no potable water or public restrooms onsite.
For more information, visit santafebotanicalgarden.org.
