The Lensic Performing Arts Center will lay off half its staff at the end of the month as its federal Paycheck Protection Program funding expires and no live shows are on the docket, Executive Director Joel Aalberts said.
The Lensic will let go nine full-time staff members and all six box office employees from its roster of 29 employees, he said.
Aalberts has acknowledged since stopping performances for live audiences at the Lensic in mid-March that he had no sense when the theater would be able to reopen, even as tenant organizations have continued to promote 2020-21 season subscriptions.
New Mexico is in the early days of reopening. When it reaches what officials have called Phase 2, theaters may operate according to COVID-safe practices and capacity restrictions, according to the state's three-phase reopening plan.
“When Phase 2 says we can reopen, once we have the specifics, we will figure out things that can be done in that space,” Aalberts said. “We will look at all those things that can work for us at that time.”
The 821-seat Lensic has not announced a 2020-21 season for the 50 to 60 shows it produces. The balance of the 200 events it stages in a year are rentals by organizations such as the Santa Fe Symphony and Performance Santa Fe. Performance Santa Fe has canceled most of its performances at the Lensic through Nov. 13, but the Santa Fe Symphony website still lists a Sept. 13 opening night event.
“We are all working together and exploring plans for limited seating configurations, as well as pivoting shows that were originally scheduled for the Lensic to perhaps other venues or outdoor spaces, obviously, as we're allowed to do so per the Governor's safe reopening plan,” Performance Santa Fe Executive and Artistic Director Chad Hilligus said in an email.
Santa Fe Symphony Executive Director Daniel Crupi said he is working toward an arrangement with the Lensic to enable the orchestra to play in September.
“As such, we are staying the course at this time — all while closely following the guidance from the Governor's Office on safe re-opening and event capacity limits, and exploring contingency plans for socially distanced performances, outdoor performances, virtual content and more,” Crupi said in an email. “We will ensure that The Santa Fe Symphony maintains a strong presence this fall and that it continues to serve the community.”
Aalberts said the layoffs became necessary as the theater closures led to losing $2 million in rentals and ticket revenue. The Lensic is launching a $1 million fundraising campaign to relieve some of those loses.
He said a smaller staff would likely remain as the Lensic phases into an operation based on the maximum capacities the state allows.
“We are looking at the long-term health of our organization,” Aalberts said. “The economics of all this is very challenging. There’s no work for a lot of these people in the near future. Our job is to make sure that The Lensic is ready to go when the time comes.”
Pro Musica has only two events scheduled at the Lensic, at the end of January and in April. But Executive Director Mary G. Madigan acknowledges the uncertainty of the future makes planning difficult.
“We’re well aware we have to be open to change our season,” Madigan said. “I feel more betwixt and between than I did a few months ago. Epidemiologists are saying they wouldn’t go to events for a year. Theater openings seem to be more and more away. On the other side, restaurants are reopening. There are more mixed messages.”
The Metropolitan Opera in New York City on June 1 announced the cancellation of its fall season through Dec. 30, and the New York Philharmonic on Wednesday canceled concerts through Jan. 5.
“We have been checking with our patrons to see what they need to enter into a concert space,” Madigan said. “What we hear most is a vaccine and better treatment. The vaccine is the key.”
