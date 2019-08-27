Robert Piñeda won’t LEGO his Zozo.
The longtime Santa Fe resident continues to wow friends, family and onlookers with increasingly complex dioramas of the annual burning of Zozobra. At last weekend’s Zozofest, his creation — constructed from plastic LEGO pieces over a painstaking, 3½-month period — was the hit of the event. And though Piñeda had to disassemble parts of the project after last weekend’s show at Santa Fe Place mall so he could get back to his new home in Arvada, Colo., he’s already making plans to create something even more special next year.
“I have some ideas,” he said slyly.
Piñeda, who just relocated to Colorado from his hometown of Santa Fe, freely acknowledges he’s always been a Zozobra freak. But three years ago, he started creating small scenes of the event with the help of the ubiquitous plastic pieces that can be both gratifying and maddening.
“The reason I did it,” he said by telephone Tuesday, “is my love of Zozobra and my love of New Mexico. The first time I went to Zozobrafest, I saw all the amazing works —drawing, painting, sculptures. I knew I could be different.”
Fifteen-thousand LEGO pieces and 250 mini-figures later, here he is: A guy with two jobs — the second, a part-time gig at a mall LEGO store so he can save a little money with discounts — who’s found his passion by putting together a vision of his hometown’s favorite weekend. Piece by piece.
That’s how much he digs Zozobra.
“The story I want people to come away with is that Zozobra is for everyone,” said Piñeda, 36. “It transcends politics and religion. Everyone gathers for the event and burns away their glooms.”
Piñeda said he’s doubtful about making it to this year’s burning, though he is trying to sweet-talk a boss into giving him Friday off so he can drive down Interstate 25 and be here for the party. But even if he can’t make it, the wheels are turning for a bigger, better LEGO creation.
“There are some people who say, ‘You’re nuts, man? How’d you pull this off?’ ” Piñeda said. “But I always say it would be too easy to do it the other way. I want to make everything unique.”