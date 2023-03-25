Unlike many of the temporary employees hired to work security at the state Capitol during the just-completed 60-day legislative session, Eric Morales didn't have past experience at the Roundhouse or a law enforcement background.
In his job application, Morales listed his education and formal training as "Nike customer training experience" and "Aarons rental business certificate."
But Morales, the nephew of Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, showed interest and needed a job, which is just about all it takes to work at the Roundhouse during a legislative session.
The chief clerks for the New Mexico Senate and House of Representatives say the temporary jobs can be hard to fill.
It's no wonder.
The job is only for 30 or 60 days, depending on the year.
It comes with unpredictable hours for some and stressful and demanding circumstances for others — plus the thrill of listening to legislators discuss and debate bills into the wee hours.
"It's hard to find staff," said Cheri Lujan, chief clerk of the Senate.
"If we had people come in the day-of and we thought they were good, we would hire them on the spot," she said. "We did that on several occasions."
The lingering threat of the coronavirus, which several lawmakers and staffers contracted during the session, forcing them to stay away from the Capitol, also may have kept prospective employees away.
The virus prompted at least one worker to leave after the first day on the job, Lujan said.
"The day I hired them, the day they quit," she said.
This year's legislative session is the first the Roundhouse was completely open to the public since the pandemic hit New Mexico.
In 2021, the building was off-limits to the public. Fears of violence erupting following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol even led the state to install fences and concrete barriers around the building.
Last year, the public was allowed inside, but masking and vaccination requirements were put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
Although fear of the virus may have kept some people away, Lisa Ortiz McCutcheon, chief clerk of the House, said the temporary nature of the jobs makes them challenging to fill.
"A lot of our people that we rely on are retirees, so they have a lot more flexibility in their time," she said, adding past experience is an added value because they can hit the ground running.
Both chambers have increased how much temporary workers are paid. While there are opportunities to rack up overtime, no one is going to get rich working a legislative session. The minimum pay for a Zoom operator in the Senate, for example, is $18.81 an hour, though they would likely be paid more if they took on additional responsibilities.
"Sometimes it's just challenging to find people, especially since this is such a unique process," Ortiz McCutcheon said. "Sometimes we'll find people between jobs," as well as college students or people who are employed but do remote work.
While the Senate was short-staffed in some areas, Ortiz McCutcheon said the House filled most of its jobs, though some posts opened up during the session.
"For whatever reasons, some people step away. It could be a family emergency," she said. "We had a few individuals who came down with COVID."
Ortiz McCutcheon said she's also lost staffers who find permanent jobs during a session.
"Sometimes we have people come in and come out, people doing dual roles," she said.
Lujan said some staffers pulled double duty in the Senate, too, including Eric Morales, who worked security and also as a Zoom operator. He was initially classified as "junior security" because he was in training and then given a raise and paid as a web operator "because that's where he shined," she said.
Paula Ulibarri, sergeant-at-arms for the Senate, said she recalled a conversation with the lieutenant governor and mentioning she was having a hard time filling the security posts.
"He said, 'Well, I have a nephew. He's looking for a job right now,'" she recalled. "He said, 'He lives in Tucson.' I said, 'Give me his name. I'll give him a call, certainly.' ”
Ulibarri said hiring people to work during a session wasn't difficult in the past.
"People just don't seem to want to work, and it's not just those positions — it's all positions," she said. "I had trouble filling maintenance. I had trouble filling attendants. On my day shift maintenance, I never got up to the people I was allowed. On my attendants, I never got up to the people I was allowed. I was allowed 11 security. I only got to 10. I never filled all the positions in anything this year."
Lujan, who succeeded Lenore Naranjo as chief clerk after Naranjo retired last year, said some legislative staffers who had worked past sessions "retired with Lenore," making it even more difficult to fill jobs.
"We had a lot of new people, so we struggled learning, but we made it through and very well," she said. "I'm proud of the staff that stepped up."
Ortiz McCutcheon got emotional talking about her employees.
"I love my staff," she said. "They make me shine. They make [the House] shine. We couldn't do this without them. I couldn't do this without them. Of course we'll always have our heartaches, but overall, we made it to the end, and that's always a positive thing."