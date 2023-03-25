Unlike many of the temporary employees hired to work security at the state Capitol during the just-completed 60-day legislative session, Eric Morales didn't have past experience at the Roundhouse or a law enforcement background.

In his job application, Morales listed his education and formal training as "Nike customer training experience" and "Aarons rental business certificate."

But Morales, the nephew of Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, showed interest and needed a job, which is just about all it takes to work at the Roundhouse during a legislative session.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.