State Sen. Leo Jaramillo, D-Española, commuted Tuesday morning from his home to the state Capitol on a North Central Regional Transit District Blue Bus. Jaramillo wants Española to make the trip to Santa Fe for the Legislature’s Española Day on March 15. “The bus is safe. The bus is free. And it’s an easy way for you to get to the Capitol,” said Jaramillo.

Taking the bus: Sen. Leo Jaramillo, D-Española, set out Tuesday to show his constituents how to easy it is to get to the Capitol if they don’t have their own wheels.

Instead of driving to Santa Fe, the first-term senator got up early and took a 25-minute walk from his home in Middle San Pedro to the Española Transit Center, where he boarded the North Central Regional Transit District’s Blue Bus.