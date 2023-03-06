Days remaining in session: 11

Tuition and fee increases: Colleges and universities would have to justify increases in tuition or fees after the state adopts its budget for the new fiscal year under a bill the Senate passed on a narrow 23-19 vote Monday.

Otherwise, higher education institutions would see a funding decrease of an equal amount.

Bonita, a replica Bistahieversor operated by Joseph Martinez, lets out a roar Monday in front of the Roundhouse. Also known as the Bisti Beast, the dinosaur was excavated from the Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness in northwest New Mexico. A larger animatronic version of Bonita, named Bella, is part of the Bisti Beast display at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque.

