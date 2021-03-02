Days remaining in session: 18
COVID-19 case detected at the Roundhouse: Another COVID-19 case has emerged at the Roundhouse — the first time since five cases were detected near the onset of the legislative session more than a month ago.
Raul Búrciaga, director of the New Mexico Legislative Council Service, reported Tuesday that one positive test result was reported among the 66 people tested Monday.
Contact tracing was initiated as a result of the case, Burciaga wrote in an email. “Two individuals are in quarantine,” he wrote. “Deep cleaning was conducted in the area of the infected individual.”
In discussions with the state Department of Health, “the appropriate measures have been taken,” Burciaga wrote. He said he could not disclose whether the positive case or the individuals in quarantine involved legislators or staff members.
In late January, five people, including a Republican lawmaker, tested positive for the virus two weeks into the 60-day session. No other cases had been detected among lawmakers, staffers or members of the media until now.
Unanimous backing for child support bill: With $147.5 million on the line, the Senate unanimously approved a bill Tuesday that would bring New Mexico’s child support laws into compliance with federal rules.
"The federal Office of Child Support Enforcement informed HSD [Human Services Department] that continued noncompliance with federal rules would jeopardize HSD's ability to obtain federal funds," one of the sponsors, Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, said.
While the bill would avert the loss of tens of millions of dollars, including $122 million for the Temporary Assistance for Low-Income Families program, it is also is expected to increase child support collections because it would cut the retroactive arrears time frame, also referred to as the look-back period, from 12 years to three years.
"Based on our data, we believe that these changes have the potential to deliver over $31 million additional dollars to New Mexico children each year — more money to help our kids to enjoy being kids," Dr. David Scrase, New Mexico’s human services secretary, said in a statement.
Helping college students: New Mexico's minimum wage just went up to $10.50 an hour in January. But not for college students — they get only $8.50 an hour.
Senate Bill 35 would change that, eliminating the exception in the state's minimum wage law that calls for those New Mexicans attending secondary school and working to just earn $8.50 an hour. Members of the House Labor, Veteran and Military Affairs Committee voted 5-0 to approve the bill, sponsored by Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, and send it on to the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee for consideration.
What if they don't want to be found? Members of the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committed voted 3-2 to approve Senate Bill 92, which allows people who have deliberately gone missing — say, to escape an abusive partner or family member — to stay missing. If a law enforcement agency finds a person who has been reported missing and that person requests confidentiality regarding their location, it can be granted. Minors who have gone missing would not be protected by the bill, which next moves on to the House Judiciary Committee.
Several members of the committee expressed concern that loves ones of the missing person may never have peace of mind not knowing about their missing friend or family member.
"It hurts my heart to think about people being so worried," said Rep. Elizabeth Thomson, D-Albuquerque and chair of the committee — who voted for the legislation.
Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, who said she was a victim of domestic abuse and could understand the need to hide, said she liked the idea of the bill but felt empathy for those who were left wondering about a missing loved one. She voted against the bill but said it could be acceptable if there were a website that at least confirmed a missing person had been found, even if that site provided no other information.
More than just a number: The Consumer and Public Affairs Committee unanimously voted to approve Senate Bill 94, which would allow college athletes to earn compensation from the use of their name, image or likeness. Until recently, the NCAA prohibited students from profiting from their roles as amateur athletes. Other states, including Colorado and California, have adopted similar rules to help college athletes.
The point, said Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque and one of three sponsors of the legislation, is to allow those student athletes to earn money to help them "stay in school and get a degree." Moores, a former football player at University of New Mexico, co-wrote the bill with Sen. Bill O’Neill, D-Albuquerque, and Rep. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque.
Under the bill, those players could earn money for commercial advertisements and endorsements as well as via social media accounts. The Senate already approved the bill, which next goes to the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee.
Texas opens: As the House of Representatives convened for its Tuesday evening session, Rep. Jim Townsend R-Artesia and a proponent of reopening the businesses and schools of New Mexico, told the assembly Texas is soon reopening. Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas announced he was doing away with the state’s mask requirement and allowing businesses to open at full capacity next week.
"Their kids are in school, their businesses are all functioning at 100 percent," Townsend said. "We should be proud of them. I look forward to New Mexico joining them soon."
Townsend's comment led Rep. Eliseo Alcon, D-Milan to say he is glad Texas is moving forward with its plan. "They can be our guinea pigs," he said. "And if all those Texans die? What can we say? They made a mistake. … Let them try it first."
The decision by Texas also was a topic of discussion in the Senate.
"I think we'll see a lot of our citizens going over and enjoying Texas and the freedom that they have to offer," said Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell.
"I would just like to ask my colleague that as his constituents go over to Texas tomorrow that they not bring any variants back in New Mexico, please," said Sen. Martin Hickey, D-Albuquerque.
Quote of the day: "How are we going to teach them concepts about interest and compound interest and APR [annual percentage rate] when we can't even get them to multiply and divide?" — Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, referring to a financial literacy bill that would require New Mexico students to earn one-half credit of financial literacy before graduating.
