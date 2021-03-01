Days remaining in session: 19
Back on the floor: The Senate passed five bills Monday during a 5½-hour floor session filled with plenty of debate and a dose of drama when Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, asked for a call of the Senate — a procedural move that requires every member to be in the chamber.
Among the measures approved on third reading was Senate Bill 40, a proposal by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart that would require that all secondary schools provide extended learning programs and all elementary schools provide K-5 Plus programs or extended learning programs during the upcoming fiscal year unless in-person instruction is prohibited by executive order.
"At a time when the pandemic has impacted instruction across NM, it's more important than ever to provide as many learning opportunities as possible to all of our students," Stewart tweeted after the bill passed 31-9.
Wake-up call: Members of the Senate Education Committee got off to a lively start Monday with discussion about a bill that would allow parents to lobby to close a public school. Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, introduced Senate Bill 384, which he called a "wake-up call. … Let parents be the trigger to make that call."
The legislation would create a provision allowing local school boards or charter school authorities to close a public school or charter school if at least 50 percent of parents of students attending the school sign a petition asking for closure due to issues such as poor academic achievement rates, ineffective teacher performance or poor school management.
Democratic and Republican senators on the committee liked the basic goal of the bill, but some Democrats expressed concern about whether parents would seek to close schools simply because they did not like a principal or teacher.
"If half of families in a school believe their kids are not getting a good education, that needs to be worth a look," Brandt told committee members.
After questions and concerns, Brandt withdrew the bill for consideration, saying he would work on it with public education staffers and others over the course of the coming year.
Finance secretary confirmed: The Senate confirmed the appointment of Deborah Romero as secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration on Monday. The vote was unanimous. Senators heaped praise on Romero, who was called an excellent choice to lead the agency.
"The most key department into government operating is DFA, and I'm glad she's there. I'm glad the governor appointed her," said Sen. George Muñoz, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. He called Romero a "great lady" who is honest and has integrity.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, called Trujillo a "tremendous leader" who brings considerable experience to the job. "I've known her in the 17 years I've served, and she has always been someone who is straightforward, who gets you the information you need and really works towards finding a solution," he said. "She's just one of those salt of the earth people, and this is a tremendous appointment from within by our governor."
Romero has spent years working at the Department of Finance and Administration in public policy, budgeting, capital outlay and capital outlay reform. She most recently served as the director of the State Budget Division for that department.
During a Senate Rules Committee meeting earlier in the day, Romero said the department will become better when it helps make the state's citizens better.
"What you represent is the best of public service," Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, told Romero before the committee voted 8-0 to endorse her confirmation.
A better Legislature?: Members of the House State Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee voted 5-3 to support House Bill 301, which aims to improve the state Legislature.
HB 301 would create a bipartisan Legislative Process Review Commission to examine New Mexico’s legislative policies and procedures, and to develop ideas for improvement. Among the ideas that commission might pursue: legislative transparency and public access, legislator compensation and staff support, session rules and procedures, and improving the capital outlay process.
The bill's fiscal impact report says if the commission decided to recommend paying lawmakers a wage as opposed to per diem, and if that suggestion became reality, "more young professionals with families to support may be interested in serving. Also, a more professional legislature may be less reliant on lobbyists."
The bill, which now goes to the House floor for consideration, is sponsored by Rep. Angelica Rubio, D-Las Cruces, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-Albuquerque.
Remembering Karen Trujillo: Senators paid tribute Monday to former Education Secretary Karen Trujillo, who was killed last week when she was struck by a vehicle while walking her dogs in Las Cruces. "It's been incredibly hard for the entire community," Sen. William Soules, D-Las Cruces, said about Trujillo's passing as he choked back tears. Soules sponsored a memorial honoring Trujillo that was unanimously approved by the Senate.
Trujillo, who most recently served as superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools, was remembered as a widely admired and respected educator who was an advocate and champion for New Mexico children.
“When she was no longer secretary of education, we knew that sucked for the state of New Mexico," Sen. Carrie Hamblen, another Las Cruces Democrat. "But it was a coup for Las Cruces when she became our superintendent because we knew that she would bring us to the place where we needed to be."
Republican Sen. Pat Woods of Broadview said he never met Trujillo but always thought how impressive it was for a New Mexican to be chosen to do such an important job. "I can tell by the emotion on the floor today that she deeply touched many people's lives."
Quote of the day: "In the words of Cory Booker, 'I think the goose is cooked' on this legislation." — Sen. Gregg Schmedes, R-Tijeras, indicating a bill under consideration in the Senate was likely to pass. The measure, Senate Bill 40, was approved.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.