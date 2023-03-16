Days remaining in session: 1

Cannabis charges: People convicted of marijuana-related crimes could request expungement of their records under a bill the Senate passed Thursday.

New Mexico’s Cannabis Regulation Act requires automatic expungement of cannabis-related crimes. But New Mexico courts have struggled to meet the requirement, saying it's a big lift since there are as many as 155,000 cannabis-related criminal cases that need to be examined.

