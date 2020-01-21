Bring out the guillotines: Climate activists rallied outside the Roundhouse prior to the governor's address Tuesday, demanding action on global warming and an end to fracking. Amid a crowd of around 100 people, there was drumming, and one protester, Bobbe Besold of Santa Fe, danced while holding a giant skeleton and a sign that read "Extraction is Extinction."
At one point, activists placed three young people's heads in three fake guillotines, with angled blades held up by ropes attached to blocks of ice. Metaphorically, the exercise was meant to show that once the ice melted, the young people would die.
Leaders from the group Youth United for Climate Crisis Action then read from a statement. "We are here today to make our legislators and the governor feel the urgency we feel about the climate crisis," it said.
Celebrating the women's vote: Not quite 100 years ago, New Mexico became the 32nd state to vote for ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibited states and the federal government from denying women the right to vote. Congress adopted the amendment in June 1919, but it still required individual states to ratify it.
On Tuesday, Sen. Antoinette Sedillo-Lopez, D-Albuquerque, paid homage to the suffragists who fought for that right by donning some of the colors those women wore a century ago — white (representing purity) and purple (representing loyalty).
"I want to honor the suffragists who made it possible for us" to vote, she said during the Senate's first meeting on the chamber floor.
First out of the House: The House of Representatives voted 65-0 to pass House Bill 1, which appropriates some $5.5 million to fund the Legislature this year. Known as the "feed bill," it includes a little over $2.3 million each to both the Senate and the House of Representatives and about $837,000 to support such services as the switchboard and the mail room at the Roundhouse.
The Senate is underway: The Senate introduced dozens of pieces of legislation and assigned them to committees in its opening session Tuesday, including Senate Bills 1 through 30. That included SB 5, the Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act, sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes , D-Las Cruces, which would let law enforcement obtain a court order to remove guns from people considered dangerous.
The bill will be sent to the Senate Public Affairs and Senate Judiciary committees.
Looking ahead: Several legislative committees will convene Wednesday, mostly for organizational and scheduling purposes. For example, at 8:30 a.m., members of both the House Education Committee and Senate Education Committee will meet in a joint session in Room 307 to discuss education funding bills.
Visit nmlegis.gov for information and an updated schedule of committee meetings.
Quote of the day: "When you put the kid in day care all day long and then send them home to go to sleep, they’re not learning anything about family. ... They’re like cattle. You shove them along, you feed them and then you slaughter them." — Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, in response to the governor's early childhood education proposals.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.