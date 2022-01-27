Days remaining session: 21
Governor heads to D.C.: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham jetted off to the nation's capital to attend the annual winter meeting of the National Governors Association.
Lujan Grisham, who is scheduled to return to New Mexico late Monday, is a member of the association's executive committee.
"Over the course of several days, Gov. Lujan Grisham will participate in meetings with federal leaders and governors from around the country, including discussions focused on infrastructure investments, broadband expansion, environmental protection, climate resiliency, clean energy development, and economic growth," a news release states.
Tax cut stalls: A governor-backed bill to reduce the gross receipts tax rate in New Mexico by 0.25 percent stalled in the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee.
But Senate Bill 5 is not dead. It will be considered with other tax bills as part of an overall tax package.
"This is part of a bigger discussion," Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said during the committee meeting. "If we start cherry picking and just say, 'Oh, we're going to do this this year and we're going to do one next year,' it gets really, really tough."
Senators had reservations about the bill, including how it would affect local governments, many of which rely heavily on gross receipts tax revenue to fund basic city services.
The legislation wouldn't prohibit local governments from reimposing the tax cut in their jurisdictions if the state reduced the rate, which Wirth said "just defeats the whole purpose."
Sen. Ron Griggs, R-Alamogordo, mused about taxes.
"Tax cuts are something," he said. "It's something everybody wants, and then when you find out how much it costs, you go, 'Man, how do we replace all that?' "
Clean fuel bill is back: A bill that would create a statewide clean fuel standard got a green light from the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee.
Senate Bill 14, designed to reduce New Mexico’s carbon footprint by going after greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, passed the committee on a party-line 6-4 vote.
Last year, a similar bill was approved by the Senate, also on a party-line vote. But it never made it to the governor's desk.
"This probably will feel familiar to you," the sponsor, Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said at the beginning of the hearing. "We passed the clean fuel standards last year from the Senate. It passed the committees in the House, but then, of course, as we all know, they ran out of time. That's what they say, anyway."
The legislation continues to add to concerns about higher gas prices, an issue Stewart argued against from the get-go.
"That's not what's happened in California," she said. "They have these cleaner fuels that are actually selling less than the regular fuels."
Later, she said, there had been "basically" no impact at the pump.
"It's been something like 19 cents over 10 years," she said.
Criminal code change approved: Members of the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee unanimously approved a bill that would do away with the current six-year statute of limitations on second-degree murder charges.
Rep. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque, said House Bill 79 would also increase the penalty for second-degree murder from 15 years to 18 years in prison.
"You can do more time for a subsequent drug charge than you can for murdering a human being," Maestas, one of the sponsors of the bill, said. The bill would also impose a standard sentence of nine years for attempted second-degree murder.
The bill's fiscal impact report mirrors what several people who testified in favor of the bill said during the committee hearing: "The passage of time almost inevitably results in the loss of evidence available for both the prosecution and the defense of criminal charges. The loss of physical evidence and the fading of memories can make it difficult to mount legitimate defenses to allegations which arise many years after an alleged event. Statutes of limitations are designed to limit the ability of the state to reach back in time and charge suspects for past alleged deeds, and to provide a sense of certainty for all parties."
Maestas and other lawmakers, including Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, have pushed for similar legislation in the past. This year, the bill may have a better chance because Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said she wants to impose tougher penalties on violent offenders.
Quote of the day: "Murder is a crime you can never, ever make right." — Rep. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque, speaking about a bill that would eliminate the current six-year statute of limitations on second-degree murder cases.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.