Days remaining session: 22
Lawmaker crashes on way to Roundhouse: State Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Española, is recuperating at home after being involved in what he described as a "violent" single-vehicle crash while driving to the Roundhouse.
Montoya was driving southbound on U.S. 84/285 when he hit a patch of ice near Alcalde and spun out of control, Isaac Dakota Casados, his chief of staff, said in a telephone interview.
"His truck ended up flying off an embankment, and he ended up flipping twice," he said, adding Montoya's Dodge Ram pickup landed on its side.
Montoya described the crash "as a pretty violent throw" and said it "tossed him around pretty hard and heavy," Casados said.
"The good news is that the poles that came into the vehicle only missed him by a couple of inches, so we're very thankful for that because we could be having a different story," he said.
Montoya was trapped inside his truck for about 35 minutes until first responders arrived. He was then transported to Presbyterian Española Hospital.
While Montoya didn't break any bones, "he does have kind of some excruciating hip pain at the moment," Casados said. "He's now at home recovering as best as he can."
Montoya was driving the speed limit and wasn't under the influence of alcohol or drugs, he said.
Senate confirmations: The Senate confirmed the appointment of nearly two dozen people, including one of its own, to various panels.
Sen. William Burt, R-Alamogordo, will serve on the Military Base Planning Commission.
"This is a good deal; just vote yes," he said, generating laughter in the chamber.
Burt, who got a ribbing from some of his Democrat colleagues who initially voted against his confirmation, said he has been a member of the commission since its inception in 2003.
"I would truly be honored to be reappointed," said Burt, who received unanimous confirmation.
The Senate also confirmed appointments to the personnel, adult parole and New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy boards.
Senator requests message: Hoping a bill that would prohibit discrimination against transplant recipients solely based on their physical or mental disability will be considered during the session, Senate Minority Whip Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho requested a special message from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
During a 30-day legislative session, the Legislature is only allowed to consider budget-related legislation or bills that receive a special message from the governor.
“Every life deserves equal treatment under law,” Brandt, who is sponsoring Senate Bill 158, known as Glory’s Law, said in a statement.
“This is not a complicated bill or a difficult concept,” he added. “This is basic human decency. Discrimination against the disabled has reared its ugly head in other states and now is the time to ensure it never happens in ours. We will not stand for the creation of second-class citizens. Every life is worth saving, and every person deserves a shot at life to the fullest.”
Detention change initiative fails: Democrats on the House Government, Elections & Indian Affairs Committee voted to table an initiative to change the constitutional requirements for denial of bail. House Joint Resolution 4, sponsored by Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, and Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, would remove a current requirement that detention without bail be requested by prosecutors and instead allow any judge to deny bail.
The resolution would need voter approval at the next general election because it requires a change to the constitution. Right now the constitution only allows detention without bail prior to conviction when a defendant is deemed to be dangerous to the community.
While Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and lawmakers from both parties are pushing for reforms to the current pretrial detention release process, some lawmakers on the committee said this goes far beyond that scope with draconian measures that could keep defendants not yet proven guilty in jail for some time.
House Bill 5, which hasn't had a committee hearing, is the bill most of those supporters are behind. That measure would also make a major change to the state’s pretrial detention system — which requires prosecutors to provide evidence to a judge showing a defendant accused of a violent crime should be jailed without the possibility of bail until trial because of the danger of further violence. Instead, the burden would be placed on the defendant to prove why the individual poses no such risk to the community and should be released.
Quote of the day: "We had in there a 200-foot limit around a polling place where you couldn't have any alcohol. That really inhibited people from being able to vote up in Rio Arriba County." — Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, joking about a proposed repeal of a provision in elections law that made it unlawful to possess alcohol, which affects voting centers and early voting locations near restaurants and other establishments that serve alcohol.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.