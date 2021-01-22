Days remaining in the session: 56
Looking ahead: Monday starts week two of this year's legislative session. Expect more committee hearings to debate more bills — all virtually, of course. The controversial Senate Bill 10, which would repeal a 51-year-old state law making it a crime to perform an abortion, will gets its first hearing before the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee at 1 p.m. Monday. Meanwhile, Senate Bill 7, which would change penalties for suspending a driver's license, goes before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. And for those wanting to legally start a fire in their backyard, the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee will hear House Bill 57, which would allow private landowners to start prescribed burns.
Visit www.nmlegis.gov and click on the "What's Happening" link for a full schedule of hearings and floor sessions in the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Special guest stars: Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is scheduled to give a presentation before the Senate Rules Committee at 9 a.m. Monday. And at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, John D'Antonio, the state engineer, will present an update on water issues before the House Agriculture and Water Resources Committee.
Quotes of the day: "Now the other nostril. (Long pause.) That joke never gets old." — a health care technician after administering a nasal COVID-19 test to a squeamish patient at the Capitol. Legislative staffers and news media have to get tested for COVID-19 weekly in order to enter the Capitol. While the same requirement doesn't apply to lawmakers, they are encouraged to do so.
"I think us getting vaccinated needs to move up the ladder, if you will." — Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, during Friday's House Rules and Order of Business Committee hearing about operating the session during the pandemic.
