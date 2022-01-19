Days remaining in session: 29
No booster shot? Call a conservative: The president of the Rio Grande Foundation, an Albuquerque-based free market think tank, was denied entry to the Roundhouse because he hasn't received a booster shot.
Paul Gessing was "highly surprised" his Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which he received in June, wasn't enough to gain entry to the Capitol, Gessing wrote in a blog post.
Proof of vaccination is required to be allowed inside the building amid ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, though there are three exemptions.
Gessing was told a booster shot, not just the vaccine, was also required.
"Since Gessing had COVID over the holidays despite being vaccinated he has no intention of getting boosted as well," according to the blog post, dubbed "COVID farce at the Roundhouse."
But Gessing managed to get inside the building using a religious exemption form.
"So, if you plan to come to the Roundhouse this session and are NOT boosted, you should definitely reach out to a conservative member of the Legislature or their office in order to obtain a religious exemption form and gain entry," the blog post states.
Green Amendment debate continues: Some lawmakers are still seeing red over a decision to refer the so-called Green Amendment, a proposal to make a clean and healthy environment a constitutional right in New Mexico, to the Senate Finance Committee after it already had been assigned to two other legislative committees.
Bills assigned to third committee hearings before reaching a chamber floor often become stalled in the process.
Sen. Bill O'Neill, D-Albuquerque, told his colleagues he was "very troubled" by Tuesday's vote to refer the proposed constitutional amendment to the Senate Finance Committee. He made a motion to drop the referral to the Senate Rules Committee, saying the makeup of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which also is set to consider the proposal, is largely the same.
Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, who chairs the Rules Committee, objected to the motion, saying the "appropriate process" was to first consult the ranking member of the committee. In addition, he said, all constitutional amendments go through the Rules Committee.
"To start routing constitutional amendments somewhere other than Rules is very dangerous as a precedent for this body," he said.
Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, acknowledged many of the Rules Committee and Judiciary Committee members are the same but said the proposal was "such a big deal that we need to give the public as much opportunity to participate in this as possible."
The Senate voted 24-17 to reject O'Neill's motion.
Keep an eye on 'em: The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs committee held its first meeting Wednesday. Though the committee members simply talked about how they would hold hearings and introduce legislation, the committee is one to keep an eye on during the session.
That's because Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver are pushing a voting rights bill in New Mexico similar to proposed federal legislation that has stalled in the U.S. Senate.
The legislation likely will have its first hearing before this committee.
Republicans are expected to oppose the bill, especially a provision allowing 16-year-olds to vote in local elections.
Sen. Greg Baca, R-Belen, said Tuesday he opposes some elements of the initiative, including the teen voting provision.
"I have a 16-year-old daughter," Baca said. "I love my daughter. She's not ready to vote. … The maturity's just not there yet."
Quote of the Day: "If they take a bathroom break, that may create an issue because they're going to have to keep their camera on." — Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, responding to a question about whether a senator participating in a floor session remotely would be allowed to filibuster from home.
