Days remaining in session: 4
Search and seizure bill advances: The Senate voted 39-0 Sunday to approve Senate Bill 270, which would allow for the sealing and saving of electronic information not relevant to a criminal investigation just in case that information could be useful for subsequent investigations into the same issue. The bill also allows for the destruction of such evidence if it is not tied to the parameters of the search warrant of the case. The bill, introduced by Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, moves to the House of Representatives.
Renewable energy investment: The House passed a nonbinding memorial in a 50-18 vote asking the State Investment Office and State Land Office to research how New Mexico could best invest in renewable energy, storage and transmission projects. That could include quantifying the impact of renewable investments to supplement oil and gas investments, looking into potential partners for renewable energy projects and investments, and identifying state funding sources for that investment.
A companion to the memorial, House Bill 99, would appropriate $50,000 for that research. Republicans debated for more than hour why nuclear energy wasn't included in the definition of "renewable energy" or why the House wasn't instead considering researching investment into the oil and gas industry.
Health insurance tax: The House on Sunday passed legislation in a 41-25 vote to increase a state health insurance surcharge as a similar federal tax is set to lapse.
House Bill 278 would increase a health insurance premium surtax from the current 1 percent to 3.25 percent and use the revenue to reduce costs for people who purchase insurance on New Mexico's health insurance exchange and to maintain coverage for people who bought insurance through the state exchange in the event the Affordable Care Act is repealed.
Democrats argue that it will help reduce insurance costs with the revenue raised by the tax to help extend or maintain health coverage for New Mexico residents. Republicans opposed the legislation because it increases taxes.
"While you were spending Sunday with your families, House Democrats stole your federal tax break," said Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, in a statement.
Looking ahead: Several communities will host celebrations at the Roundhouse on Monday, including the city of Española and Rio Arriba County, which will mark "The Heart of Northern New Mexico Day."
Quotes of the day: "What a beautiful sunset ... and it will be even more beautiful, especially with the time change." Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, to the Senate body. The inside joke: Pirtle has tried for years without success to pass legislation to end the practice of changing our clocks twice a year in New Mexico. It earned a laugh among those in the know.
"I can't explain it to myself, let alone someone else." — Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, after a lengthy and sometimes contentious debate on the Senate floor over Senate Bill 52, which would require additional reporting requirements for the Local Economic Development Act. Senators in both parties raised concerns about the fact that they were expected to vote on a substitute bill that was not properly vetted by analysts or legislators. Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, moved the bill to Monday for consideration so analysts and senators could better study it before taking a vote.
