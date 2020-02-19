Days left in session: 1
Jennings considers comeback: Tim Jennings, once president pro tem of the state Senate, floated a trial balloon on Wednesday. He said he might run for his old Senate seat, which he lost in the 2012 election.
Jennings, D-Roswell, would have to decide in March whether he wants a rematch with the man who defeated him, Sen. Cliff Pirtle. Pirtle, R-Roswell, represents District 32, covering parts of Chaves, Eddy and Otero counties.
In an interview at the Capitol, Jennings said he's also has thought of running for mayor of Roswell. But that office does not open for nearly two years.
Roswell's sitting mayor is Republican Dennis Kintigh. He won the office after losing his seat in the state House of Representatives in a primary.
Gone but not forgotten: 2020 marks the first year in two decades that former Santa Fe New Mexican reporter Steve Terrell did not take part in covering the legislative session in some way. He retired in November, but his spirit lingers in the media room, thanks to the colorful and curious array of paraphernalia he left behind:
• A bottle of Fighting Cock Barbecue Sauce ("C'mon, singe a few tail feathers unless you'd rather stay in the henhouse," the logo says).
• A pink artificial Christmas tree.
• A touch-tone telephone that no longer works.
• A small Funai television set, circa 1995.
• Assorted banners, pins, buttons, posters and stickers. One reads, "Yo Quiero El Farol."
• File cabinets full of manila folders with such topics as "Cocaine Bust," "Wagon Mound Schools" and "Cargo" (as in the late David Cargo, former governor of New Mexico. One story in that folder had to do with Cargo's involvement with a missing piano).
• File cabinets stuffed with old reporter notebooks, some featuring handwriting that looks like something you'd find in a ransom note.
• And finally, a few newspaper headlines Terrell liked to cut out and tape to the wall, like the one that reads: "Dead Man Was Involved In Fight."
We miss you, Steve. But we're going to hold a garage sale this weekend to get rid of this stuff.
Quick demise: Wednesday was the last full day of the session and the last day committees met to discuss lingering business.
The House Judiciary Committee took about five minutes to consider Senate Joint Resolution 2, which would amend the New Mexico Constitution to allow the option of a designee to serve on the appellate judges nominating commission in the place of the dean of the University of New Mexico School of Law.
Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, presented the legislation on behalf of its sponsor, Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque. A few committee members voiced concerns about the idea, then Ely acknowledged he thought it was "weird" and jointed the majority of the committee to table the proposal.
"I wasn't a very efficient sponsor," Ely said.
Diplomas for veterans: The House Education Committee moved with speed Wednesday morning, quickly approving Senate Bill 99, which would award high school diplomas to Vietnam veterans who left high school before graduation to go fight in the conflict.
One woman in the audience told the committee that many members of the Navajo Nation in New Mexico were gathered in a high school gym one day and told it was time for them to leave school and sign up for the war.
"They did not get their diplomas," she said.
The Senate already approved the proposal 39-0, but whether the bill can move quickly to approval by the House before the session ends at noon Thursday is unclear.
Mariachi Sapien: A mariachi trio played “Mariachi Loco” and “El Rey” on the Senate floor Wednesday morning as senators celebrated the coming retirement of Sen. John Sapien, D-Corrales.
“From the day he came into this body, he’s been a good friend of mine,” said Sen. Bill Payne on the floor after the music. “He’s like the old style of Democrats and Republicans we had in this state where everyone knew everyone. He’s the epitome of a class act.”
Tobacco act sent to governor:
A bill to raise the age of tobacco use in New Mexico to 21 and set up a comprehensive licensing system for e-cigarette products was sent to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's desk after a 40-28 House vote Tuesday.
In a statement Wednesday, the governor said the "common sense bill" will bring New Mexico in-line with federal law and help deter kids from getting hooked young on nicotine products through vaping.
“Licensing is an effective regulatory approach that will allow us to better protect New Mexicans from counterfeit products or dangerous ingredients and to better understand who is selling tobacco products, where they are being sold and to enforce compliance with the Tobacco Products Tax," Lujan Grisham said.
Quote of the day: "I'd throw out my own cousin." — A House aide, explaining why he did, in fact, throw out his cousin from the House floor Wednesday. Legislative guidelines mandates that all visitors get off the floor when roll call takes place.
“Through Word Perfect, I think,” — Sen. John Arthur Smith, responding on the Senate floor when Sen. William Sharer asked how the Opportunity Scholarship got into the budget. There was a long pause in deliberations, amid giggles, laughter and a stunned Sharer. "I’m going to try to get back on track here," Sharer finally said.
