Motion rejected: The state Supreme Court denied a motion Tuesday to require Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to explain why her administration should not be held in contempt for spending federal pandemic aid after the court ordered a freeze on the money.
The motion to have the governor "show cause" was filed late last year by Sen. Jacob Candelaria, an Albuquerque independent. He was one of two senators who won a lawsuit against the governor stemming from a dispute over which branch of government had the authority to appropriate federal funds.
In his motion, Candelaria argued the Lujan Grisham administration had flouted the court's order by continuing to tap the federal funds to make two payments totaling about $283,000.
The Governor's Office has said the money was for services rendered and obligated before the Supreme Court issued its order. In response to the motion, a lawyer for the governor said Candelaria ignored a court ruling to consult with the governor beforehand "in his haste to make a quick headline."
Candelaria wrote in a text message he respects the court's decision but believes the administration's conduct throughout the course of the case "raises serious questions about the governor's interest or willingness to comply with the law or to follow the Constitution."
Milking it: Members of the House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee unanimously voted to approve a bill that will funnel money to aid dairy farms. House Bill 169, co-sponsored by Rep. Martin Zamora, R-Clovis and Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, would appropriate $26 million from the general fund to the New Mexico State University Board of Regents for the state Department of Agriculture to spend from fiscal years 2023-25.
The money will help dairy processing facilities save water, reduce energy and reduce their carbon footprint. "I believe the dairy industry is a good industry to support in New Mexico," Zamora said. The bill's fiscal impact report notes that if the Legislature does not enact this bill, the industry would not have the money necessary to implement Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's executive orders in dealing with carbon, water savings and energy use.
Wine bill wins: Members of the Senate Conservation Committee unanimously approved a measure to funnel $2 million to help replant and restore vineyards to produce New Mexico wine. The fiscal impact bill for Senate Bill 199, sponsored by Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, notes the New Mexico Wine and Grape Growers' Association put together a plan to restore some 400 acres of vineyards during 2024 with a price tag of $2 million. Diamond told committee lawmakers New Mexico once had about 3,000 acres of vineyards but now only has about 900 acres. She said the bill will help restore "lost acreage" for New Mexico winemakers.
Blast effort fails: Lawmakers frustrated with the way bills get stalled in committee hearings can ask the members of their chamber to support them in getting those bills heard on the floor. On Tuesday, Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, tried to "blast" a measure he co-sponsored, House Joint Resolution 3, out of the House Government, Election & Indian Affairs Committee to the floor. That committee had voted 4-4 on the bill in January, effectively halting it.
House Joint Resolution 3 would amend the state Constitution by adding a new section that would limit the length of time a governor may declare an emergency without approval of the Legislature. It is one of several such efforts lawmakers from both main political parties have introduced during the pandemic. The House voted 43-25 to reject the "blast" motion, which leaves the bill in limbo — or, as Nibert called it "never-never land."
Veterinary proposal advances: The House of Representatives voted 63-0 to approve a bill that would amend the state Veterinary Practice Act to allow out-of-state veterinarians to get a six-month permit to practice in New Mexico at nationally accredited zoos and aquariums. State law currently allows visiting professionals to practice in New Mexico for just 60 days.
Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, a sponsor of the bill, said the legislation is intended to help fill gaps at the zoo at the ABQ BioPark, which often needs veterinarians who specialize in zoology or marine biology. But Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, among others, argued the bill should be expanded to allow other businesses, including the dairy and horse racing industry and zoos that are not nationally accredited, to rely on those visiting veterinarians as well. But House members voted to table an amendment Nibert proposed to expand the bill. Nibert still supported the legislation, which now goes to the Senate for consideration.
Quote of the day: "I know now how to flush the Senate lounge." — Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, after proposing an amendment to a bill that forced several Democrats to hurry to their seats to vote in opposition.
