Days remaining in session: 39

PRC salaries: The salaries of the newly reconfigured Public Regulation Commission would be tied to what state District Court judges earn under a bill the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee unanimously endorsed Monday.

After voters approved a constitutional amendment changing the PRC from a five-member elected body to a three-person panel appointed by the governor, “we found out there is no provision in statute for what the salary should be,” the sponsor of Senate Bill 136, Sen. Steven Neville, R-Aztec, told the committee.

