Rural air service expansion: A measure supporters hope would make more airplane flight options available to rural New Mexico unanimously passed the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee on Saturday.

Senate Bill 433 would expand the state’s Rural Air Service Enhancement Grant Program, letting municipalities with small airports like Las Cruces, Hobbs, Carlsbad and Alamogordo compete for grants of up to $2.5 million to entice planes that can carry up to 100 passengers. Currently, only small planes carrying up to 30 passengers are covered.