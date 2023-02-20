Days remaining in session: 25
Red or Green?: New Mexico already has an official state song — "O Fair New Mexico" — but some lawmakers want an official state chile song. Songwriter Lenny Roybal has just the piece for the occasion — his original tune "Red or Green?"
Members of the House Rural Development, Land Grants and Cultural Affairs Committee will consider House Bill 510, which would make "Red or Green?" the official state chile song, in their Tuesday morning committee hearing.
We think the bill's sponsors — Reps. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, and Greg Nibert, R-Roswell — should warble some of the song's lyrics for the committee in order to win approval.
Masking up: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wore one Monday.
So did several members of the House of Representatives and Senate who previously had not worn one.
Apparently, news over the weekend that Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, had tested positive for COVID-19 inspired some people to don protective face masks at the state Capitol.
"We're doing our very best to protect others," the governor said during a news conference in which she signed a bill providing financial aid to communities hit hardest by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Perhaps 1 in 40 or 1 in 50 people were wearing masks around the Roundhouse in the first half of this year's 60-day legislative session — the first since 2020 without mask mandates, testing requirements and other coronavirus-related restrictions. On Monday, it was perhaps closer to 1 in 4 or 1 in 5.
Several lawmakers and other frequent Roundhouse visitors have reported contracting COVID-19 during the session so far.
Medical malpractice: A bill to cap damages at $750,000 for medical malpractice claims against outpatient facilities not owned or controlled by a hospital stalled Monday.
The Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee tabled House Bill 88 on a 7-3 party-line vote.
One of the sponsors, Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, said independently owned outpatient facilities have been warning lawmakers they are unable to secure medical malpractice insurance under a $5 million cap set to go into effect next year, exacerbating the state's shortage of doctors.
Families of people injured at the hands of health care professionals testified against the bill.
Carrie Robin Brunder, a registered lobbyist for the New Mexico Medical Society, said the group's advocacy has never been intended to cause families who have experienced tragedy any more heartache.
"I cannot imagine the depths of their pain, but our advocacy has been necessary to ensure that patients do not lose access to even more health care professionals because of unintended but grave consequences," she told the committee.
State budget: The Senate Finance Committee began the arduous process Monday of delving into the state's proposed $9.43 billion budget.
"We're going to have to make some moves and cuts as it came over from the House because some things are underfunded, some things are overfunded," committee Chairman George Muñoz, D-Gallup, told his colleagues on the Senate floor. "We're going to have to prioritize some stuff."
During the committee meeting, Muñoz emphasized collaboration with Rep. Nathan Small, a Las Cruces Democrat who took over as chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee this year.
"I'm going to say this to the press," Muñoz said. "There is no need for you and I to become enemies. We're headed towards the same goal line. We're trying to make the same basket. There's going to be differences of opinions, and there's going to have to be movement. As long as we understand that and agree upon it, we can do our best for the state of New Mexico."
Military honors: The state Capitol was filled Monday with uniformed military personnel, veterans wearing hats and jackets identifying themselves as veterans, and military cadets sharply marching through the hallways.
The House unanimously voted to approve House Memorial 53, declaring Monday as Military and Veterans Day.
The memorial notes the contribution made by New Mexicans in foreign wars and the lengthy tradition of military participation.
Several lawmakers spoke of family members who served and how they were willing to sacrifice themselves for their country.
Immediately after approving the memorial, the House voted 65-0 to pass House Bill 116, which authorizes the adjutant general of the state Department of Military Affairs to employ members of the New Mexico National Guard on active duty in times of disaster.
Inaugural expenses: Lujan Grisham's inaugural committee reported raising more than $750,000 for the incumbent Democrat's inauguration festivities on New Year's Day.
"As was done for Governor Lujan Grisham's first inauguration, the New Mexico Inaugural Committee is voluntarily disclosing its contributions and expenditures," Parker Fiske, inaugural finance director, wrote Monday in an email.
The committee reported nearly $600,000 in expenses, including more than $150,000 at the Eldorado Hotel and Spa, where the inaugural ball was held, and nearly $123,000 in payroll.
The committee self-imposed a $25,000 maximum on contributions, Fiske wrote.
The governor received a dozen $25,000 contributions. Top donors included the Jicarilla Apache Nation, Intel, ConocoPhilips, Chevron Products Co. and Avangrid Inc., which has proposed acquiring Public Service Company of New Mexico.
Quotes of the day
"If one person has to go to the bathroom, what's going to happen then?— Rep. Eliseo Lee Alcon, D-Milan, speaking about House Bill 105 which would require freight trains in the state to have at least two workers. The House voted 43-25 to pass HB 105, which now moves to the Senate for consideration.
"Welcome to New Mexico — no health care providers and drug dens aplenty." — Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, after Democrats tabled a bill to cap medical malpractice claims against independently owned outpatient facilities at $750,000 while endorsing a bill to create state-funded overdose prevention facilities where drug users could consume illegal substances.