Days remaining in session: 25

Red or Green?: New Mexico already has an official state song — "O Fair New Mexico" — but some lawmakers want an official state chile song. Songwriter Lenny Roybal has just the piece for the occasion — his original tune "Red or Green?"

Members of the House Rural Development, Land Grants and Cultural Affairs Committee will consider House Bill 510, which would make "Red or Green?" the official state chile song, in their Tuesday morning committee hearing.

