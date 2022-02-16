Days remaining in session: 1; session ends at noon Thursday.
Honoring the clerk: Several senators choked up with emotion as they honored Chief Clerk Lorene Naranjo, who is retiring after a 46-year career in state government.
Naranjo, who served the last 12 years as chief clerk of the Senate, was commended for her professionalism, dedication, friendship and guidance to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
"I know that the lieutenant governor [who presides over Senate floor sessions] thinks he runs the chamber, but you do," said Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho. "Whoever takes your place better start studying now because it's going to take them years to understand the rules the way you do."
Sen. Stuart Ingle, R-Portales, said Naranjo is irreplaceable.
"I can't hardly talk anymore right now," he said, fighting back tears.
"Selfishly, I feel cheated that I only got two sessions with you," said Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said Naranjo, who was honored with a memorial, didn't want the public recognition.
"There's no way we could have done this without taking the time, even in the last 24 hours [of the session], to just recognize you and appreciate you for your incredible dedication to the Legislature, to the Senate and for who you've been for all of us," he said.
Fare thee well: The House of Representatives honored four lawmakers Wednesday: Democrats Karen Bash and Deborah Armstrong of Albuquerque and Daymon Ely of Corrales, and Republican Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences. All four are leaving their positions at the end of the year.
Many of their colleagues stood up to laud them for their legislative work.
Armstrong, who began serving in 2015, told the chamber, "Regardless of whether we agree on an issue, to be able to listen to each other and respect where you come from and have that civil discourse is of utmost importance."
She may be best known for advocating for a law allowing patients with a terminal illness to request life-ending prescription drugs.
Rep. Miguel Garcia, D-Albuquerque, recalled Bash — one of the most reticent members of the chamber — introducing more bills than any other freshman lawmaker when she came on board in 2019.
"I think she had 36, 38 [bills]," he said. In fact, according to the New Mexico Legislature website, she introduced or co-sponsored 59 bills that year.
Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, described Ely as "somebody who is quick on his feet and is the ultimate team player."
Dow, who has served since 2017, is running for governor. Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, said Dow "will charge full steam ahead, regardless of the personal consequences, if she knows it's good for New Mexico. … She's not going to go away. Whether she wins, loses, she's going to keep fighting."
Lawmakers from all political parties joined in unanimously voting to approve memorials honoring the retirees' service.
Actually, Rep. Phelps Anderson of Roswell, an independent, voted "no" on the Ely memorial. After it was recorded, Anderson said, "I voted wrong," generating a laugh.
Background check change OK'd: The House voted 69-0 to pass Senate Bill 38, which makes administrative changes to the state Early Childhood Education and Care Department. It transfers background check authority for child care workers from the Children, Youth and Families Department.
The bill also establishes the early childhood department as the agency with regulatory and licensing authority over child care facilities and registered homes, relieving CYFD of that duty.
The agency debuted last year and oversees the coordination of child care, prekindergarten services, home visits, early intervention and family support programs.
The Senate also has approved the bill, which means it is now on its way to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's desk for her signature.
Quotes of the day: "What SB 144 is, is a governor retention bill." — Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, during Wednesday's morning House floor session. He was talking about an omnibus voting rights bill. Republican lawmakers say the bill favors Democrats at the polls.
"I guess I'm the wrong Lane for this bill." — Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, while debating Senate Bill 174, which would require truck tractors attached to a freight trailer to drive in the righthand lane on interstate highways except when otherwise required by law. The House approved the bill.
