Grieving families: Attorney General Raúl Torrez delivered a rousing speech Thursday at a memorial for the families of homicide victims in the Capitol Rotunda.

Torrez asked the dozens of people attending the event to clap and cheer and make as much noise as possible "because the people in this building need to hear you and see you."

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

