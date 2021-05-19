The novel coronavirus pandemic created an unprecedented amount of pressure on the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, leading to challenges that continue, according to a new report by the Legislative Finance Committee.
The state overpaid $250 million in benefits to claimants, and $133 million of that might be from potential fraud claims, the report said.
The state had to borrow $278 million from the federal government to shore up its Unemployment Insurance Fund, which has been insolvent since September 2020. Employer unemployment taxes will go up by the end of the year if the state does not repay that money by September 2021.
Phone calls related to unemployment concerns and complaints during the pandemic flooded the department, which couldn’t always handle the deluge.
“A surge in claims played a role [in the problems],” said Catherine Dry, an analyst who presented the report to committee members. “There were just so many more claims going out the door.”
Dry said at the peak of the surge in July 2020, over 197,000 New Mexicans applied for unemployment benefits — a 900 percent increase in a five-week span.
Ricky Serna, acting Cabinet secretary of the Workforce Solutions Department, said his agency did its best during “a storm” to handle calls and claims and look for potential fraud at a time when many New Mexicans were desperately in need of financial help.
Responding to the report’s findings that his agency might not have had enough qualified staff to deal with the extra workload, he said, “I translate a lack of training or staffing to a lack of knowledge that this [pandemic] was going to happen.”
