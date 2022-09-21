A new legislative report on the performance of state government agencies questions whether some targets may be set too low.

It singles out, in particular, the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, which meets several performance targets but continues to "perform poorly" in reducing repeat child maltreatment — the child welfare system's primary goal.

"In a sea of green ratings — although the success on many CYFD ratings is, perhaps, a reflection of undemanding targets — the department continues to underperform on targets for repeat maltreatment, maltreatment of foster care children, and serious injuries after protective services involvement," the Legislative Finance Committee report states. "New Mexico’s rates for repeat maltreatment are among the worst in the nation."

