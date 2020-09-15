Money is pouring into legislative and some judicial races, according to updated campaign finance figures released by the state this week.
And there's likely more to come in the final months before the general election in November.
Two races — one involving a spot on the state Court of Appeals and a legislative race in southwest New Mexico — each have drawn six figures in contributions, according to data from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office.
Democrat Shammara Henderson has raised $189,480 in her bid for the Court of Appeals. She will face Republican attorney Gertrude Lee and Libertarian attorney Stephen Curtis in the general election.
Crystal Diamond, a Republican candidate in state Senate District 35, has raised $111,810 this year. She faces a heated race against Democrat Neomi Martinez-Parra, who upset longtime incumbent John Arthur Smith in the June primary. Martinez-Parra has raised $95,625, according to campaign finance documents.
"This was all grassroots campaigning, the people throughout New Mexico — all together the average [donation] was about $300," Martinez-Parra said Tuesday. "This was all about the people. And the people want to see change, and so it took a lot of hours and it’s taking more hours."
Jane Yohalem, appointed to the New Mexico Court of Appeals in June, has raised $93,123 in her race against Republican Thomas Montoya.
In state Senate District 30, Democrat Pam Cordova raised $87,908. Cordova defeated longtime incumbent Sen. Clemente Sanchez in the primary and faces Republican Joshua Sanchez in the general election.
Monday was the reporting deadline for contributions and spending from June 30 through Sept. 7.
