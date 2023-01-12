Amid record revenue projections, the Legislative Finance Committee on Thursday unveiled a $9.44 billion spending plan lawmakers contend would help put the state in a position to withstand downturns in the economy, which they've grappled with in the not-so-distant past.

The LFC's proposed budget calls for significant fund transfers intended for future spending, including:

  • $1 billion to the Severance Tax Permanent Fund, which has had "greatly diminished revenue" over the past 20 years as the state tapped it to pay for public school capital projects.
  • $300 million for the Legislature to consider placing in existing or new permanent funds.
  • $500 million for additional permanent funds or other unspecified spending items.
  • $72 million for the Tobacco Settlement Permanent Fund to boost spending in the future on various tobacco cessation and other services.

